Skyline Roofing Partners Announces Inaugural Partnership with Elo Roofing

ATLANTA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Skyline Roofing Partners ("Skyline"), an Imperial Capital ("Imperial") portfolio company, today announced its acquisition of Elo Roofing ("Elo" or the "Company"), a premier residential roofing contractor. As part of the transaction, Skyline partnered with the founders and existing management team of Elo, who will continue to lead Elo in its next phase of growth.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Elo is a respected and trusted residential roofing contractor. Founded in 2013, the Company has grown organically into a regional operator serving customers on the East coast of Florida and in Colorado. Elo's outstanding reputation stems from its experienced team, ensuring quality craftsmanship and the highest level of customer service.

This acquisition marks the inaugural partnership for Skyline, which was founded on the premise of building a world-class platform of residential roofing and exterior services brands through a people-first, customer-focused approach. "We are thrilled to establish Skyline's entrance into these attractive markets," said Dan Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Skyline. "Elo has a strong culture, impressive brand presence and significant growth on the horizon. Its founders, Derek and Pamela Williams, along with President, Eric Grengs, and their team have built a tremendous business that is trusted and sought-after by customers. We look forward to preserving their legacy as the Elo brand continues to flourish."

"We are excited to partner with Dan and the broader Skyline and Imperial teams to help Elo reach new heights," said Derek Williams, Founder of Elo. "Their experience and track record in roofing and in building businesses is invaluable. We are energized by the growth opportunities this creates for our team," he continued. "The Skyline and Imperial teams have proven themselves to be great ongoing stewards of our business and value creation thought partners," added Eric Grengs, President of Elo. "They have been tremendous to work with and this partnership is built on a foundation of trust."

Adina Notto, Partner at Imperial, said: "We have found in Elo and its team all the hallmarks of a strong partnership that is perfectly aligned with Skyline's mission to create a world-class platform of residential roofing brands focused on customer satisfaction, including a long track record of growth, a commitment to quality and a resolute focus on its customers and employees. We look forward to continuing the momentum at Skyline by accelerating Elo's growth together with the team, as well as continuing to build our platform of brands through future acquisitions."

About Skyline Roofing Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Skyline Roofing Partners is a residential roofing and exterior services platform backed by Imperial Capital and founded in 2023 alongside industry veteran, Dan Reed. Skyline aims to create a world-class platform of premier residential roofing and exterior services brands by partnering with local and regional leaders serving growing geographies across the U.S. We are focused on driving value by leveraging enhanced scale, operational improvements and sharing of best practices collaboratively alongside the founders and management teams of acquired brands. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Skyline is driven by a people-first approach and will always act in the best interest of our partners, employees and customers.

For further information on Skyline Roofing Partners, visit www.skylineroofingpartners.com

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within consumer services, business services, and healthcare services industries. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives and entrepreneurs to offer a differentiated approach to investing. With assets under management of over US$3.5 billion, Imperial is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII.

For further information on Imperial, visit www.imperialcap.com.

