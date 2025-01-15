Skyline Roofing Partners Expands the Leadership Team, Appointing Mike Midgett as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Skyline Roofing Partners ("Skyline"), an Imperial Capital ("Imperial") portfolio company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Midgett as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Midgett expands the team and joins Dan Reed, industry veteran and Skyline founder, who has decided to transition to a new role as Founder & President, continuing to drive the company's strategic and vendor partnerships, business development, and greenfield expansion.

Skyline Roofing Partners Chief Executive Officer Mike Midgett (CNW Group/Skyline Roofing Partners)

Midgett brings with him extensive leadership experience in the home services sector as well as process-driven sales and marketing expertise across an impressive career spanning three decades. His experience includes leadership roles in multi-billion-dollar businesses and a proven track record of driving organic growth in acquisitive companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Service Officer at Groundworks, a residential foundation and water management solutions company, and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at American Residential Services, a residential HVAC and plumbing services company.

"We are excited to expand the Skyline family with the addition of Mike as our new CEO," said Adina Notto, Partner at Imperial. "We are confident that he will lead Skyline to great success, leveraging his highly relevant expertise, strong leadership background, and track record of operational excellence. We have been pleased with the momentum at Skyline to date, including our successful first partnership with Elo Roofing, and look forward to building on this strong foundation alongside Dan, and our expanded leadership team as we pursue our long-term goals."

Dan Reed, Founder & President of Skyline, shared his enthusiasm for the leadership expansion, stating, "I'm proud of what we've accomplished to date and I am excited to team up with Mike, who I have gotten to know well through his prior involvement on Skyline's Board of Directors. Skyline's unique approach is resonating tremendously with the many roofers I've had the pleasure of engaging with since our founding, and I'm looking forward to getting back out on the road to continue meeting new potential partners and evolving our discussions with those we already know".

Mike Midgett added, "I'm honored to lead Skyline during this exciting time in its trajectory and I am confident in the strategy and opportunity ahead. With a talented team and strong foundation in place, I look forward to continuing to deliver strong service to our customers, driving operating excellence across our platform, and building value for our employees and stakeholders through innovation, growth, and a people-first culture".

About Skyline Roofing Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Skyline Roofing Partners is a residential roofing and exterior services platform backed by Imperial Capital and founded in 2023. Skyline aims to create a world-class platform of premier residential roofing and exterior services brands by partnering with local and regional leaders serving growing geographies across the U.S. We are focused on driving value by leveraging enhanced scale, operational improvements and sharing of best practices collaboratively alongside the founders and management teams of acquired brands. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Skyline is driven by a people-first approach and will always act in the best interest of our partners, employees and customers.

For further information on Skyline Roofing Partners, visit www.skylineroofingpartners.com

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within consumer services, business services, and healthcare services industries. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives and entrepreneurs to offer a differentiated approach to investing. With assets under management of over US$3.5 billion, Imperial is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII.

For further information on Imperial, visit www.imperialcap.com

