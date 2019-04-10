SKYN® Condoms Pushes For A New Era Of Intimacy With New SKYN® arise™

ISELIN, N.J., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYN®, the premium condom and lubricant brand and first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom by LifeStyles, today announces its newest sexual wellness offering in the United States, SKYN® arise™ -- an erectile dysfunction (ED) medication that is conveniently prescribed through a secure online telemedicine service and delivered discreetly to your door.

As the first condom company to enter the ED space, SKYN® understands the common erectile issues many men face in the bedroom, and with the launch of SKYN® arise™, they're making it easy to find a solution.

"We felt the erectile enhancement space was a missing link in offering a holistic intimate experience. We thought about the way erectile dysfunction is usually approached and wanted to push boundaries on how we package the product and normalize the condition," said Jeyan Heper, CEO of LifeStyles. "SKYN® arise™ was born out of the desire to be a disruptive force in our industry, and so we created a cool, always-up package for our ED medication – something that visually demonstrates what men are after."

Accompanying the first filled prescription, men will receive a sleek, eye-friendly pill case designed to always stand erect and complement the intimate bedroom setting. Through this re-imagined packaging, SKYN® is taking a stand to shy away from the negative attitudes associated with ED and embrace the fact that for many, ED medications are simply part of a healthy intimate lifestyle.

Men who think they may be experiencing erectile dysfunction can get a prescription and medication delivery online at www.skyn.com/arise. Simply create a profile, answer a few questions and receive a personalized treatment plan from a registered physician that will be discreetly shipped directly to your door. To learn more, visit www.skyn.com/arise.

About SKYN

Based out of Iselin, NJ, the SKYN® brand of condoms was launched by LifeStyles in 2008 as the first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom that met all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for safety and efficacy. The SKYN® collection is the latest extension of the LifeStyles brand portfolio, which was launched in the U.S. in 1985. SKYN® is the World's #1 non-latex condom brand, and LifeStyles' core latex brands, such as LifeStyles, Jissbon, MANIX, Unimil and Blowtex, have 120 collective years of history, deeply rooted in each local market globally. More information on SKYN® condoms can be found at www.SKYN.com.

