skyn ICELAND Expands Retail Presence Globally, Becomes Part of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- skyn ICELAND LLC, the privately held New York-based skincare company, announces today an expansion of their retail footprint across the globe, with major national and international partners: Anthropologie, Bluemercury, Lookfantastic, and Nykaa. skyn ICELAND is also proud to announce that the brand has been selected for Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™, a new program by the retailer.

Earlier this year, skyn ICELAND expanded its all door assortment with Ulta Beauty with the launch of the Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches, the brand's newest eye care product. The brand's full assortment is carried in a total of 820 Ulta doors. Now, skyn ICELAND has been selected for Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™, a newly launched program that empowers consumers with transparency and choice by offering clean, cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainably packaged products and highlights brands that positively impact communities and the planet. skyn ICELAND's products have been certified vegan and cruelty-free within the Conscious Beauty program, with plans to update all product formulas to be certified clean by the end of 2021.

Additionally, Bluemercury has expanded the skyn ICELAND assortment this Fall with a mask bar concept in eight heritage stores. The grab-and-go display of masks and patches will feature brand best-sellers like the cult-favorite Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels, and Plumping Lip Gels.

Further growing the brand's presence in key lifestyle retailers, the skyn ICELAND assortment in 200+ Anthropologie stores is also expanding and will now include the Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches.

Outside of the United States, skyn ICELAND is expanding in both physical and digital retail channels. In 2021, the brand will launch at Nykaa, India's largest omnichannel beauty destination, in their On-Trend stores, which will include skyn ICELAND's cult-favorite Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels and other fan favorites. This past summer in the UK and Europe, skyn ICELAND products joined Lookfantastic's ecommerce assortment.

These partnerships showcase the growing desire from consumers worldwide for skyn ICELAND products, which have developed a cult-like following for their cruelty-free solutions for stressed skin.

"We are excited to be expanding our retail presence with these partners" said Allison Heffernan, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We are so grateful that customers are resonating with our product and gravitating toward it in-store and online—and hope to continue to expand our product line and grow our brand awareness across the globe."

ABOUT skyn ICELAND

Inspired by the pure, unspoiled natural resources of Iceland, skyn ICELAND is the first skincare brand specifically formulated to address the effects of stress on skin. With potent Arctic naturals like mineral rich glacial waters, antioxidant powered berries, soothing algaes and mosses, skyn ICELAND products soothe, stabilize, fortify and nourish skin, bringing it back into balance and returning it to a glowing, youthful state. With a commitment to nature in everything, skyn ICELAND products are 100% vegan and cruelty free, free of parabens, petroleum, mineral oil and sulfates, and packaged in easily recyclable materials. For more information, please visit skyniceland.com.

