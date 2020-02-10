SKYPAD Announces Expansion in Europe to Address Growing Demand for Retail SaaS Analytics

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky I.T. Group, a global leader in retail SaaS analytics and insights solutions, announced today its expansion into Europe – with a second headquarters located in London, England. Sky I.T. Group is home to the SKYPAD platform where retailers and brands analyze trends, view and collaborate on the brands' sell-through performance. Following the exponential growth across North America and with 72% of the luxury brands - many of which are HQ in Europe - already subscribed to SKYPAD, creating local presence was inevitable. The move comes in-line with recent expansion efforts that include a new office opening in Paris, France.

As the luxury fashion apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty industries expand, and the need to react quickly to market trends arises, forward-looking retailers and suppliers consider the data sharing and insights provided through SKYPAD to be imperative to succeed in the marketplace. The SKYPAD platform offers retail data collection, validation, distribution, insights, and reporting for retailers and brands and is currently utilized by 1000+brands, collecting data from 160+ luxury retailers globally.

"The growing number of luxury brands and retail department stores in Europe that have embraced SKYPAD as their go-to platform for improving the collaboration between buyer and seller created the need for local presence not only to support existing subscribers, but also to introduce the SKYPAD SaaS solution to new brands and retailers," said Jay Hakami, CEO of Sky I.T. Group.

Expanding to Europe is a major step in bridging the gap between the luxury European retailers and the brands. Retailers are searching for platforms that will allow their respective brands to receive accurate, consistent, and secure sell-through reporting, and the brands are looking for "best practices" reporting related to their product sell-through in the stores they sell into. SKYPAD offers comprehensive solutions for both. The expansion is a testament to the superior SKYPAD SaaS platform technology and the talented teams that made SKYPAD the global leader in retailer data collection, distribution, and reporting.

The London office will be located at 180 Piccadilly St James's, London UK, +44 (0) 20 7830 9708. The team in place will be dedicated to serving existing SKYPAD subscribers as well as introducing the SKYPAD platform to multi-vendor retailers and brands located in Europe that are looking for insights and trends into their sell channels.

If you are interested in hearing more about SKYPAD and/or Sky I.T. Group's growth plans in Europe visit: http://www.skyitgroup.com

About Sky I.T. Group

Sky I.T. Group is the home of SKYPAD a leading B2B SaaS platform that connects wholesalers and retailers on a single platform to share, report, and collaborate on in-season product sales/inventory performance, demand, and trends at retail. The SKYPAD user community includes over 2,000 buyers and brands from a variety of categories including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, LVMH, Kering, Tory Burch, and L'Oréal. Today, SKYPAD reports on over 20+ Billion in sales across 250 retailers and 10,000 stores. For more information, visit www.skyitgroup.com.

