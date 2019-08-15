SkyPixel And DJI Launch The First Short Film Contest With Prizes Totaling $48,600 USD

New Contest Calls For More Creative Storytelling Possibilities From The Growing Gimbal Users

Special Offers on Osmo Action, Osmo Pocket To Celebrate The Contest

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI and SkyPixel, the world's most popular aerial photography community, today announced the first short film contest inviting users to submit their cinematic stories shot with camera and gimbal products. The 2019 SkyPixel Short Film Contest will accept entries from August 15, 2019 to October 14, 2019, welcoming submissions from all types of creators from hobbyists to social media users and professional videographers around the globe.

The 2019 SkyPixel Short Film Contest consists of three storytelling categories—'Big Moments Start Small,' 'Make Your Move' and 'Adventure Starts With You.' There is no restriction on the type or brand of equipments participants use, and they can submit as many videos as they wish.

A total of 100 winners can win a range of prizes totaling $48,600 USD in categories including Recommended Films, Best Editing, Best Story, Nominated Entries, People's Choice Prize as well as This Week's Most Popular, sponsored by the partner SanDisk and WD brand from Western Digital Corp. This year's Best Short Video winners will each receive the new Ronin-SC Pro Combo, Osmo Action as well as WD 2TB My Passport Wireless SSD.

Winning entries will also be showcased on the SkyPixel website as well as to DJI's millions of fans and followers across its social media platforms.

"DJI has redefined how people capture stable video for all of life's moments. The compact size, portability and powerful imaging system of our Osmo and Ronin series have also made it possible for anyone to take their creativity and inspirations to the next level," said Basile David, Director of Brand and Content Partnerships at DJI. "With this contest, we hope to encourage more people to embrace and share their own creative way of storytelling."

To celebrate the launch of the first SkyPixel Short Film Contest, DJI is offering discounted prices of $30 USD on Osmo Pocket & Expension Kit Combo and $50 USD on Osmo Action on DJI's online store from August 15, 2019 02:00AM (EDT) to August 29, 2019 23:59PM (EDT).

Since 2014, the SkyPixel online community has attracted 16 million professional aerial photographers and content creators from more than 140 countries, growing into the largest aerial photography community today. Over the past five years, SkyPixel has received over 150,000 submissions, becoming a go-to platform for original aerial masterpieces and extraordinary footage powered by other gimbal products focusing on various themes.

Details of the 2019 SkyPixel Short Film Contest

The short film contest consists of three categories:

Big Moments Start Small: Create a video showcasing the small, lightweight design of your camera device and your best cinematic scenes. Users are recommended to include at least 10 seconds of behind-the-scenes clips of their product such as DJI Osmo Pocket or other devices.

Make Your Move: Create a video showcasing the stabilized footage from your device. Users are recommended to include at least 10 seconds of behind-the-scenes clips of their product such as DJI Osmo Series or other devices.

Adventure Starts With You: Create a short, cinematic narrative film to showcase your creative skills and visual effects. Users are recommended to include at least 10 seconds of behind-the-scenes clips of their product such as DJI Ronin Series or other devices.

*Video submissions should not be longer than three minutes in length.



Submission Details

Submission Start Date: August 15, 2019, 2:00 AM (EDT)

Submission End Date: October 14, 2019, 2:00 AM (EDT)

Award Announcement: October 31, 2019

Interested participants can visit the 2019 SkyPixel Short Film Contest website for more information on contest rules and guidelines.

About SkyPixel

SkyPixel was founded in 2014 and has become a leading global community for aerial photographers and videographers. The platform has over 16 million registered users and hosts thousands of aerial images and videos uploaded daily by users from around the world. Leading works have received over 1 million views. On December 18, 2018, SkyPixel hosted its 4th annual aerial and video photo contest, calling on members to submit their best airborne creations. In just two months, we received over 30,000 submissions from over 140 different countries and regions. In addition, SkyPixel also promotes the growth of the aerial community with a brand new popular location section featuring tips, key experts who provide tips on how to produce the best aerial photography on 10 popular regions. Plus, the community also embraces the blooming video contents shot on DJI Osmo Series by connecting with DJI Mimo App. For more info, please visit www.skypixel.com

