Skyrover Debuts at Best Buy, Delivering Premium Drones with Strong Value for U.S. Creators

DOVER, Del., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyrover, a next-generation consumer drone brand focused on the U.S. market, today announced its official launch through Best Buy, one of America's most trusted electronics retailers. The launch coincides with Best Buy's Spring Sale starting March 23, offering up to 33% off select Skyrover models.

SKYROVER NOW AT BEST BUY

"Being selected by Best Buy is a strong endorsement of Skyrover's quality, reliability, and value," said Henry Zhang, Founder of Skyrover. "Skyrover was designed specifically for American creators. FCC-approved, worry removed, our drones provide a safe, high-performance flight experience tailored to U.S. users. We leverage a world-class supply chain to ensure rapid iteration, premium quality, and fast response to feedback."

A Drone for the Everyday Creator

Skyrover drones are built to be more than just high-spec devices—they are creative partners helping users capture life's extraordinary moments. From family activities to travel adventures and content creation, Skyrover empowers users to tell their stories in real-time with intuitive controls, seamless software, and stable flight performance.

Independent Brand, U.S.-Based Support

Skyrover operates independently while collaborating with a highly responsive, premium supply chain. Local support, swap not mend, ensures fast, reliable service for American customers. With top retailers supplying Skyrover, the drones are easy to find, purchase, and experience firsthand. "Our goal is to deliver a distinctly American user experience with global-grade quality and reliability," said [Nathan Chan] Product Head of Skyrover.

Exceptional Value

Skyrover delivers premium drone experiences with high-end features and reliable performance, without the traditional premium markup, offering exceptional value for American creators.

Availability and Spring Promotion

Skyrover drones will be available in select Best Buy stores both online and offline. Early adopters can take advantage of Spring Sale discounts of up to 33%, as well as in-store demo experiences.

Online purchase links for early access:

Skyrover X1 Fly More Combo: https://www.bestbuy.com/product/skyrover-x1-fly-more-combo-8k-drone-with-remote-controller-gray/J3R856JJTJ

Skyrover S1 Fly More Combo: https://www.bestbuy.com/product/skyrover-s1-fly-more-combo-8k-drone-with-remote-controller-white/J3Q5QSQR2C

About Skyrover

Skyrover is a premium consumer drone brand dedicated to U.S. creators. Combining world-class supply chain efficiency with U.S.-based support, FCC-approved reliability, and accessible pricing, Skyrover empowers users to capture, share, and elevate everyday moments with precision, reliability, and style. www.skyroverdrone.com

SOURCE SkyRover