Skyrover S1: The First Sub-249g Drone Under $300 to Feature Forward Obstacle Avoidance, 4K/60fps Video, and 12km HD Transmission

DOVER, Del., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyrover today announces the launch of the Skyrover S1, the first sub-249g drone under $300 to feature forward obstacle avoidance, combining intelligent safety, cinematic imaging, and long-range transmission in a compact, travel-ready design. Designed for beginners, outdoor enthusiasts, and content creators, the S1 sets a new standard for lightweight 4K drones.

SKYROVER S1

Weighing under 249 grams, the S1 fits within the sub-250g drone class, allowing recreational pilots in the U.S. to fly without requiring Remote ID under FAA guidelines when flown responsibly. Its foldable, portable design makes it ideal for travel, hiking, road trips, and social media content creation.

The drone's 1/2-inch Sony sensor captures 48MP photos and ultra-smooth 4K/60fps video, delivering vivid color, rich detail, and professional-quality cinematic footage. A 3-axis mechanical gimbal stabilizes shots in dynamic conditions, ensuring fluid motion for travel videos, outdoor adventures, and creative social media content.

Forward obstacle avoidance is a standout feature in the sub-249g category, reducing collision risks and providing beginner pilots with enhanced flight confidence. Additional intelligent modes, including Follow, Waypoints, and Auto Return-to-Home, make the S1 approachable for first-time drone users while delivering advanced performance for experienced hobbyists.

The S1 also offers HD video transmission up to 12 km (7.45 miles), enabling reliable real-time viewing for exploration and creative tracking. Combined with its lightweight design, long-range performance, and intelligent flight systems, the Skyrover S1 delivers unmatched value in its price and weight category.

Skyrover backs the S1 with U.S.-based customer service, a 30-day replacement policy, and structured warranty support, providing users confidence in their investment.

The Skyrover S1 is available on the official website and on Amazon Store. Consumers can search "Skyrover S1" to find the product directly.

About Skyrover

Skyrover is a consumer drone brand focused on intelligent, lightweight aerial imaging solutions. Co-designed by teams in the United States and China, and manufactured in Asia, Skyrover combines global design collaboration with advanced production expertise. By integrating cutting-edge imaging technology, smart flight systems, and user-focused design, Skyrover empowers creators worldwide to explore, capture, and share cinematic perspectives with confidence.

For more information, visit www.skyroverdrone.com

