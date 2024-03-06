SkyRun Vacation Rentals Named One of North America's Fastest-Growing Franchises

Leading Property Management Franchise Stakes Claim as Leader in Vacation Rental Marketplace

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRun Vacation Rentals, a premier property management franchise in the vacation rental marketplace, proudly adorned the list of this year's Fastest-Growing Franchises, as ranked by Entrepreneur magazine annually. The listing comes not long after the SkyRun team made public their record year of franchise growth and development in 2023.

As the Entrepreneur team shares, growth is what franchising is all about, and the Fastest-Growing Franchises list identifies the franchise brands with the greatest unit growth in North America over the last year, based on the data those brands submitted for the most recent Franchise 500®.

"More travelers than ever have begun utilizing vacation rentals for both personal and professional means, especially in the post-COVID era," said Lukas Krause, CEO of SkyRun Vacation Rentals. "As a result, this industry has become appealing to savvy entrepreneurs looking to get in on the ground floor of a growing industry with an award-winning, turnkey service provider like SkyRun."

During this time of expansion and growth, SkyRun is investing in new marketing strategies and technology to help franchisees and homeowners navigate the nuances of the industry with ease. These investments will help SkyRun franchisees to launch and grow successful short term rental management businesses faster than if they were to do so on their own.

"Our intent is to remain a trustworthy, reliable provider of world-class vacation rental management solutions," Krause shared. "By doing so, we'll continue to grow, gain recognition, and more importantly, power the dreams of our franchisees, homeowners, and travelers alike, along the way."

To learn more about SkyRun Vacation Rentals and its franchise opportunities, visit www.skyrun.com/franchising.

ABOUT SKYRUN VACATION RENTALS

SkyRun is a rapidly growing vacation rental property management franchise with over 1,200 homes under management in over 40 independently owned and operated locations. The brand represents the best of both worlds when it comes to vacation rental management by combining the advantages of local ownership and management with the efficiency, technology, and support of a national brand. Whether you are a guest, a homeowner, or a franchisee—with SkyRun, your vacation rental dreams can become a reality sooner than you think.

