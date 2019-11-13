Skyscanner Is Your Passport To Unlocking Great Travel Deals This Black Friday & Cyber Monday

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyscanner.com, the global travel leader dedicated to making booking trips as simple as possible, is inviting travelers to seize all the best deals for domestic and international travel this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Skyscanner analyzed data from 2018 taking a deep dive into what users searched and booked around the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season, as well as the best airlines to consider for specific destinations, so travelers are well-informed to make their travel plans once the Thanksgiving feast settles.

What were the most searched destinations for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Domestic International Cheapest Time to Travel to International Destinations New York Tokyo April and November Los Angeles London February Orlando Paris February and November Las Vegas Cancun January Miami Rome February and November Chicago Barcelona February and October San Francisco Dublin February and November Fort Lauderdale Mexico City March Denver Bangkok April Washington, DC Manila September

What were the cheapest destinations for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Domestic International Buffalo Fort de France Oakland Toronto Denver Montreal Tampa Cancun Kansas City Fortaleza Las Vegas Calgary Philadelphia Monterrey Orlando Santo Domingo Santa Ana Vancouver New Orleans Reykjavik

In terms of airlines, there are definite standouts when it comes to analyzing deals for domestic and international destinations. Our research found that Spirit Airlines historically offers the best deals for popular domestic destinations, as well as select international destinations like Colombia and Mexico. The top airlines offering the most deals on international travel include Lufthansa, for Germany and Spain-bound travel, and Norwegian Air if you're considering Ireland or the Netherlands.

Is Black Friday actually cheaper?

Destination Yearly Average Price Black Friday Price % Savings Tokyo $921 $650 29% Barcelona $643 $534 17% London $727 $636 13% Amsterdam $719 $628 13% Paris $659 $579 12%

Black Friday 2019

Skyscanner polled its users on its website to get a glimpse into travel intent as the biggest shopping holiday of the year nears, and the results were very telling. When asked if travel is on their shopping lists after Thanksgiving, there was an even split among respondents, with 37.3 percent saying it is and another 37.3 percent saying it's not. Of those who are looking for travel deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, a resounding 67.7 percent of users said they are shopping for international destinations. The biggest driver when looking at travel deals is price and budget (more than 87 percent), and Europe is a preferred destination for these users.

For more information and inspiration, please visit Skyscanner's news hub for all Black Friday airline deals as well as all hotel and car rental travel data.

*Data Methodology:

Skyscanner Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel data is based on historic search and exit data from 2018.

