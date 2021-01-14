Skyscanner launches interactive map to combat traveler confusion

In response, Skyscanner has launched a simple-to-use interactive global map to provide up-to-date information on where travelers can visit internationally, and related entry requirements.

Mark Crossey, US Traveler Expert for Skyscanner said: "People want to travel once it is safe to do so but confidence has been hit by the lack of consistency between countries worldwide regarding measures and restrictions. We know there's pent-up demand from the searches we are seeing for flights and a need for more information on travel.

"Consumers just don't understand the complex rules and are crying out for transparent, detailed information. Our new, simple-to-use and up to date Skyscanner map helps travelers navigate the fast-changing international travel landscape."

Skyscanner's new global map is available via the homepage of the company's website. It is live, constantly updated and full of rich information about current measures, quarantine requirements and travel corridors between the US and the rest of the world.

