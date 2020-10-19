Skyscanner Reveals Early thanksgiving 2020 Travel Trends

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, many Americans are making plans to see loved ones and are beginning to seek-out travel solutions for Thanksgiving. Skyscanner has used its unique position of data and expertise to provide predictions around what travelers can expect when journeying by air this Thanksgiving.

In 2019, 61% of Thanksgiving travelers booked with six or less weeks before departure*

Skyscanner data predicts that the busiest day for travel for Thanksgiving 2020 will be Wednesday November 25 th **

** The top three booked destinations for Thanksgiving 2020 include New York , Cancun and Orlando ***

The top ten searched destinations for travel this Thanksgiving*** are:

New York Cancun Orlando Las Vegas Denver Los Angeles Fort Lauderdale Atlanta Chicago Tampa

Mark Crossey, US Travel Expert for Skyscanner commented:

"November is traditionally the busiest month for travel in the US, and although we won't see the passenger volumes we saw last year or the year before, we do expect it to be busier than usual. Searches and bookings are increasing weekly and we see high-intent to travel around the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year. Mexico has been a very popular destination for travelers since restrictions have been lifted. We have also seen our users searching, planning and booking travel to winter sun destinations such as Florida.

"With airlines offering protected fares and prices remaining extremely competitive, there are some fantastic deals to be had that won't leave vacationers out of pocket should the booking be affected by changing restrictions. We have introduced icons and filters to ensure that travel options covered by flexible policies are highlighted, as well as providing safety and hygiene ratings for airlines to ensure that travelers can book with more peace of mind."

