Skyscanner Reveals Surge In Interest For US Trips Following Travel Announcement
- Travelers in the UK and Germany leapt at the chance to plan US trips, with the visitors on Skyscanner's UK site rising by 74%, and Skyscanner.de traffic increasing by 28% immediately following the announcement
- The news also drove confidence for US travelers, with visitors to the US Skyscanner platforms 20% higher compared with Monday 13th
- The US is currently the 7th most searched destination globally on Skyscanner in terms of volume (20th September), and we expect that to increase significantly as the announcement has now been confirmed.*
- The top searched destinations for UK tourists over the last month in order of popularity are New York, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas
- The US has kept its place as second most popular destination. In a new Skyscanner poll (2000 UK respondents) United States was the second most requested destination for easing of travel restrictions, topped only by Spain.** This is unchanged from pre-pandemic times.
- Since the start of August, UK travelers have been searching to travel in November with the week of Thanksgiving being the most popular.
Sep 21, 2021, 06:37 ET
MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Skyscanner's most senior travel experts has provided comment following a landmark announcement for the resumption of travel to the US.
"This is really welcome news for all those travellers who have been waiting to visit the US for over eighteen months. Searches for key US destinations like New York and Orlando have remained high throughout the pandemic, despite restrictions preventing bookings as people have been dreaming about seeing family and friends or visiting some of the most popular destinations in the United States.
"Travel between the UK and US accounts for a significant proportion of tourism for both countries, particularly between London and New York. While travellers have continued to search in large numbers for flights between the UK and US throughout the pandemic, the majority of fares booked have been primarily short-term essential travel.
"With the option for transatlantic travel now open we expect a large portion of these searches to convert to bookings very quickly, as friends and families make plans to be reunited and vacationers head to their favourite spots."
Martin Nolan, Traveller Rights Expert at Skyscanner
