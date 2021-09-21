Skyscanner Reveals Surge In Interest For US Trips Following Travel Announcement

- Travelers in the UK and Germany leapt at the chance to plan US trips, with the visitors on Skyscanner's UK site rising by 74%, and Skyscanner.de traffic increasing by 28% immediately following the announcement

- The news also drove confidence for US travelers, with visitors to the US Skyscanner platforms 20% higher compared with Monday 13th

- The US is currently the 7th most searched destination globally on Skyscanner in terms of volume (20th September), and we expect that to increase significantly as the announcement has now been confirmed.*

- The top searched destinations for UK tourists over the last month in order of popularity are New York, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas

- The US has kept its place as second most popular destination. In a new Skyscanner poll (2000 UK respondents) United States was the second most requested destination for easing of travel restrictions, topped only by Spain.** This is unchanged from pre-pandemic times.

- Since the start of August, UK travelers have been searching to travel in November with the week of Thanksgiving being the most popular.