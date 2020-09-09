Skyscanner Reveals US Travel Trends For 2021

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American travelers are turning their gaze towards summer 2021, with search volumes steadily increasing, including a 25% increase during the last month alone*

The top destinations searched for travel in summer 2021 reflect a renewed interest in international travel, with six of the top ten destinations searched outside of the US**

News comes as US travellers continue to embrace domestic travel during the last few months, with the TSA recording nearly one million US travellers checking in on Friday, September 4th***

In the last month, the top ten destinations searched for travel in July and August 2021 on www.skyscanner.com during were:

# Destination City Name** 1 London 2 New York 3 Paris 4 Tokyo 5 Rome 6 Honolulu 7 Los Angeles 8 Papeete 9 Orlando 10 Athens

Mark Crossey, US Traveler Expert at Skyscanner commented:

"2021 looks like it's going to be a bumper year for travel, with so many Americans desperate to get out and explore the world again. Some are reorganising a "missed" trip, some are using unspent funds and vacation days to upgrade to bucket-list getaways, and some are embracing Americana, using internal flights to discover a variety of hidden gems on U.S. soil. What we can see from our data is growing search and booking numbers, and more even split between domestic and international destinations in July and August 2021.

US. vacationers are obviously keen to enjoy their best-loved international hotspots, with traditional favourites London and Paris taking the top and third spots in the ten searched."

*Searches for economy-class, return travel in July and August 2021 from the US, created between 23/08/2020 - 06/09/2020 compared to searches made between 09/08/2020 - 23/08/2020

**Searches for economy-class, return travel in July and August 2021 from the US, created between 09/08/2020 - 06/09/2020

***Figures released by www.tsa.gov

