SKYSCANNER SURVEY REVEALS 2021 TRAVEL TRENDS FOR YOUNG AMERICANS
- Skyscanner surveyed over 1000 18-30-year-olds in the US with questions focusing on their next trip.
- Generally, the young people surveyed wanted to rest and relax, with a "party atmosphere" ranking lower than R&R, good food and a sandy beach
- Young women are more likely to want to go to the beach, while more men are looking for foodie experiences.
- 18-22-year-olds are seeking "history and culture", while 23-26-year-olds are more likely to book adventures in the wild.
Mar 18, 2021, 08:18 ET
MIAMI, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyscanner has surveyed over 1000 18–30-year-olds across the US with OnePoll, and can reveal that some interesting trends are beginning to emerge for young US travelers following a quieter than usual spring break.
Skyscanner Traveler Expert Gavin Harris commented,
"Safety has rightly been the priority for the past year, and we've seen travelers remain engaged with the evolving travel landscape during this time, keen to get away safely and within the rules. With safety increasing and vaccines providing an opportunity to return to travel, young people are keen to reclaim the key experiences they've missed as a result of restrictions on travel. We are seeing search and booking activity in the US increasing week-on-week, with domestic travel currently dominating but interest in international trips growing as we look forward into 2021."
Preferences in general (18–30-year-olds, all genders)
- Most (37%) are looking forward to rest and relaxation, followed by sun sea and sand (31%) and wildlife and animal encounters and history and culture took third place (30% for both).
- History and culture (30%) ranked higher than a party atmosphere (27%), and wildlife and animal encounters ranked above foodie experiences (28%).
- 80% wanted their next trip to be domestic, with an almost 50/50 split between those who wanted to stay in their home state and those who wanted to experience the wider US.
Preferences by age
- The survey split participants into three age groups; 18-22, 23-26 and 27-30.
- Most 18-22-year-olds were the only age group to pick something other than "rest and relaxation" for their most desired trip, with history and culture taking the top spot of the options given. This youngest group wanted to stay closer to home, with over 90% looking to travel domestically.
- 23–26-year-olds want sun, sea and sand (38%), ranking second of all the options, and cared least about hiking, biking and sport. This age group wants to explore the US, with most choosing to travel domestically but outside of their own state (54%).
- 27-30-year-olds are looking for animal and wildlife encounters (36%), followed by history and culture and are the most likely to travel internationally (29%).
Preferences by gender
- While rest and relaxation was the most desired type of break for all travelers, there were definite differences between the sexes.
- Young men are looking for animal and wildlife encounters (34%), followed by hiking, biking and sport and history and culture.
- Young women are looking forward to sun, sea and sand (31%), followed by history and culture.
- Young men are more likely to travel internationally (22%), while women are more likely to travel within their own state (49%).
For destination inspiration and ideas for travel in 2021 relating to some of the key themes in this survey, please see the following:
Skyscanner guide to the best small town breaks in America
The 13 best beach hotels in the US
Coronavirus travel advice: what you need to know
Notes to Editors
Please check federal and state-by-state guidance before undertaking any travel.
About Skyscanner
Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel company dedicated to putting travelers first by making booking trips as simple as possible. Skyscanner helps more than 100 million people in 52 countries and over 30 languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car hire every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has 10 million downloads. Working with 1200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel.
For more information, visit: https://www.skyscanner.com/about-us
SOURCE Skyscanner
Share this article