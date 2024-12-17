SkyShare Caps 2024 Seeing Extensive Growth Following Debut of Innovative Fractional Offerings, Financing Tools and Key Hires

Private aviation firm looks to capitalize on sustained momentum heading into 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkyShare , a leading provider of cost-effective private aviation solutions for entrepreneurs and business leaders, celebrates a landmark 2024 defined by innovative new ownership programs, expanded executive leadership, and industry accolades. By launching new fractional ownership options – SFX-12, SFX-Jet, and SFX+ – together with new financing options for each of these programs, SkyShare continues to revolutionize the private flight industry and lower entry barriers, tackling the single biggest deterrent to business aviation head-on.

Making Private Flight Accessible

Driven by its mission to make private flight more accessible, SkyShare unveiled new fractional ownership models this year – SFX-12, SFX-Jet, and SFX+. SFX-12, which was unveiled at the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, was developed in direct response to a survey commissioned by SkyShare, in which respondents indicated cost as the primary obstacle preventing them from leveraging private flight. The offering affords business leaders never-before-seen access to the Pilatus PC-12, a versatile turboprop aircraft, at an unmatched price point that is 41% lower than previous fractional ownership options. This new entry threshold makes it possible for entrepreneurs and executives to leverage private flight as a strategic business tool, maximizing time savings, minimizing travel disruptions, and retaining more capital.

Naturally, the continued innovation saw the introduction of SFX-12's fractional counterparts, SFX-Jet and SFX+. While SFX-Jet offers executives access to a diverse fleet of aircraft including Gulfstream G200s, Citation Excels, and Citation CJ2s, in addition to the Pilatus PC-12, the program's unique day-based ownership model provides users with enhanced predictability in managing flight budgets. SFX+ offers a large-cabin, transcontinental aircraft option, allowing owners to "fly down" to all the smaller aircraft in the fleet when desired on a trip-by-trip basis, ensuring that each flight aligns with specific mission needs. With these new programs, Skyshare now offers three distinct ownership models at varying price entry points offering extreme versatility unmatched in the industry.

"This year has been nothing short of remarkable here at SkyShare," said Cory Bengtzen, Founder and CEO of SkyShare. "For us, we truly believe private flight is a tool that business leaders should be able to tap into, and our fractional programs are a direct result of that ideology. From our updated fractional programs to SkyBridge for our brokerage clients, I feel confident in saying we are on a great trajectory heading into 2025."

Leadership Expansion and Operational Excellence

In 2024, SkyShare also invested heavily in its leadership team, adding key positions across its operations and customer service departments by welcoming industry veterans Harry Mitchel as VP of Operations, Greg Johnson as VP of Business Development, and Jason Bercan as Director of Charter Sales. With a combined 70+ years of pilot and charter experience, these seasoned aviation leaders will continue to cultivate SkyShare's client-centric approach and further strengthen its commitment to assisting time-conscious executives and entrepreneurs.

Industry Recognition and Momentum for 2025

Perhaps nothing demonstrates SkyShare's growth and success experienced in 2024 more than its fourth consecutive inclusion on the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, as well as its fourth consecutive recognition by the Utah 100 as one of the state's 100 fastest-growing companies. The combination of innovative flight programs and services showcases consistent achievement for SkyShare, and why the company continues to grow each year.

In 2025, SkyShare will continue to elevate private aviation with an expanded fleet, continued investment in increasing their flight department, more in-flight personalization, company-wide customer-service training, and doubling-down on their core values to deliver unmatched value and dynamic flight options while never compromising on 5-star service.

For more information about SkyShare and its services, visit skyshare.com .

About SkyShare

SkyShare is a private aviation company that guides fast-moving entrepreneurs and businesses to compete and thrive leveraging the safest, most cost-effective, full-service private flight solutions. We'll show you how to use jets to buy back your time, scale your company, and create experiences people never forget. Our Fractional, Management, Brokerage, Charter, and FBO teams work seamlessly together, amplifying the value we deliver to our clients. With multiple lines of business operating as one, we provide an unmatched level of service because of our deep knowledge of every aspect of private flight. This helps SkyShare make sure you can Love Your Journey® once again. For more information, visit skyshare.com .

Media Contacts

Michael Patwin, VP of Marketing and Brand, [email protected]

5WPR, [email protected]

SOURCE SkyShare