SkyShare Debuts SkyBridge, a Transformative Brokerage Innovation, Bridging the Gap Between Aircraft Ownership

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkyShare – a private aviation firm devoted to delivering cost-effective, full-service solutions to business executives and entrepreneurs – debuts SkyBridge. SkyBridge is a new brokerage service that offers a seamless transition for private aircraft sellers by granting them access to SkyShare's fractional fleet at owner rates, bridging the gap between aircraft and ensuring uninterrupted access to business aviation.

An owner's decision to part ways with a longtime aircraft is frequently met with apprehension and hesitation, mainly stemming from the uncertainty swirling around their future aviation endeavors. Serving as a launching pad from an owner's existing aircraft to their next one, SkyBridge eliminates this problem and affords owners a simple transition.

"The end of the year is always the busiest time to buy and sell aircraft, primarily due to tax reasons," said Cory Bengtzen, Founder and CEO of SkyShare. "Business leaders and fliers who purchase aircraft before the end of the year will enjoy maximizing tax deductions on the transaction, which is a big reason why we are launching SkyBridge now. SkyBridge was created with aircraft sellers and buyers in mind as it eliminates a primary pain point. By alleviating the pressure of reacquiring an aircraft with a ticking clock, SkyBridge ensures that every flier experiences consistent and uninterrupted access to premium aviation options."

SkyBridge not only streamlines the transitional period from one aircraft to the next for owners, it also greatly elevates the value proposition of partnering with SkyShare. Through the company's comprehensive service and unrivaled operational expertise, clients enjoy the entirety of SkyShare's expansive fleet – including 21+ PC-12s, CJ2s, Citation Excels, and G200s – only a text or phone call away. Fliers won't miss a beat as they continue to enjoy the increased time-savings, flexibility, and peace of mind.

In addition to SkyBridge, SkyShare offers three unique fractional programs allowing varying points of entry. SkyShare's SFX-12 program, which launched last month, allows business leaders to reap the benefits of private aviation at a fraction of the cost while SFX-Jet and SFX+ address more comprehensive flying needs with larger jets.

This year, SkyShare saw unprecedented growth due in large part to its seamless collaboration across all facets of its business including fractional, management, brokerage, charter, and FBO offerings. As such, the company earned a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year, as well as recognition from the Utah 100, being honored once again as one of the state's fastest-growing companies.

