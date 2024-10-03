SkyShare Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2024 Utah 100 for Fourth Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah-based private aviation firm SkyShare today announces it has been named to the 2024 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. SkyShare ranked No. 50 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 30th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

This marks SkyShare's fourth year in a row on the Utah 100, an achievement indicative of the company's three-year growth margin of 258%. Since its inception, SkyShare has provided accessible private jet solutions to business leaders and executives, enabling them to focus on their core operations without the stress and hassle of commercial flight. Over the past year, SkyShare unveiled an industry-first financing option for fractional aircraft ownership, made key executive hires and achieved Inc. 5000 status for four consecutive years.

"It is an honor to be recognized among Utah's fastest-growing companies for the fourth time," said Cory Bengtzen, CEO of SkyShare. "This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team and the trust our clients place in us to deliver exceptional private aviation solutions. As we continue to grow and innovate, we remain committed to providing business leaders and executives with cost-effective, flexible private flight options tailored to their specific needs."

"We congratulate all of this year's Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah's economy," said Chris Badger, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "These companies further advance Utah's standing as an excellent place to do business."

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2019 and 2023.

SkyShare will showcase its innovative private flight solutions at the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 22-24. Attendees can visit SkyShare at Henderson Executive Airport AD_210 and in West Hall, Booth 1641, or learn more at SkyShare.com.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

About SkyShare

Founded in 2009 by CEO Cory Bengtzen, SkyShare has disrupted the private aviation industry with its customer-centric approach and innovative flight solutions. Offering a spectrum of services including fractional ownership, aircraft management, brokerage, charter, and FBO operations, SkyShare serves as a guide to private fliers. SkyShare guides fast-moving entrepreneurs + businesses to compete and thrive leveraging the safest, most cost-effective, full-service private flight solutions. SkyShare helps clients utilize jets to save time, scale their companies, and create emotionally-charged experiences people never forget.

