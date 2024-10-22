SkyShare Unveils New Fractional Program at NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), Making Private Flight More Accessible

The all-new SFX-12 program touts PC-12 shares beginning at prices 41% lower than the aviation firm's previous entry offering

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyShare, a private aviation firm that delivers cost-effective and full-service solutions to fast-moving entrepreneurs and business leaders, today announced its SFX-12 program, its third unique, and most affordable, fractional program now available to fliers. This latest offering, which arrives on the first day of the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, follows the launch of SkyShare's other fractional programs (SFX-Jet and SFX+) by introducing unprecedented PC-12 access at a never-before-seen price point, which thereby allows businesses to allocate valuable time and keep more operating capital in their coffers.

According to a recent survey by SkyShare, cost is the primary obstacle for many entrepreneurs and executives considering private flight. Addressing this challenge, SkyShare's SFX-12 program allows business leaders to reap the benefits of private aviation at a fraction of the cost while easing them into the often daunting ownership pool. Earlier this year, SkyShare launched its SFX+ program, allowing fliers to fly across the entirety of SkyShare's fleet - Gulfstream G450s and Gulfstream G200s, Citation Excels, Citation CJ2s, and Pilatus PC-12s - with fractional options beginning at just a 1/16 share.

Program Highlights:

SFX-12: The newest program, which has considerably lowered the cost to fly private, features 1/16 shares beginning at a mere $220,000 for the do-it-all turboprop PC-12 aircraft. SFX-12's debut evokes a margin price that is 41% less than SkyShare's previous entry offering. Through this consistent cadence of innovative pricing solutions and offerings, SkyShare has cultivated a roster of programs to suit every business' need when it comes to reliable and accessible private flight.

The newest program, which has considerably lowered the cost to fly private, features 1/16 shares beginning at a mere for the do-it-all turboprop PC-12 aircraft. SFX-12's debut evokes a margin price that is 41% less than SkyShare's previous entry offering. Through this consistent cadence of innovative pricing solutions and offerings, SkyShare has cultivated a roster of programs to suit every business' need when it comes to reliable and accessible private flight. SFX-Jet : The intermediary option of SkyShare's fractional ownership programs, SFX-Jet (formerly known as SFX), provides prospective buyers the opportunity to leverage the light jets (CJ2), midsize aircraft (Citation Excel), along with super-midsize jets (Gulfstream G200). Unlike the SFX-12 program, SFX-Jet allows individuals to "fly down" to smaller available aircraft. For instance, purchasing shares in an SFX-Jet aircraft (e.g., a Citation Excel) allows the owner to fly all the aircraft in the SFX-Jet program, as well as all the aircraft in the SFX-12 program. This allows users to tailor-fit their desired aircraft for each and every flight mission to the plane that best fits that mission.

The intermediary option of SkyShare's fractional ownership programs, SFX-Jet (formerly known as SFX), provides prospective buyers the opportunity to leverage the light jets (CJ2), midsize aircraft (Citation Excel), along with super-midsize jets (Gulfstream G200). Unlike the SFX-12 program, SFX-Jet allows individuals to "fly down" to smaller available aircraft. For instance, purchasing shares in an SFX-Jet aircraft (e.g., a Citation Excel) allows the owner to fly all the aircraft in the SFX-Jet program, as well as all the aircraft in the SFX-12 program. This allows users to tailor-fit their desired aircraft for each and every flight mission to the plane that best fits that mission. SFX+: SkyShare's most comprehensive program features shares in a Gulfstream G450. Owners of SFX+ are able to fly both lower programs, spanning the entire fleet from the G450s down to the PC-12s. The unique day-based ownership model ensures predictability and peace of mind for managing private flight budgets.

"We are thrilled to debut our SFX-12 program here at NBAA-BACE," said Cory Bengtzen, Founder and CEO of SkyShare. "When we launched our SFX+ program back in April we knew we were revolutionizing private flight. However, we realized we were only scratching the surface of our goal to make private flight more accessible. Our Pilatus PC-12 aircraft comprise almost half of our total flights we operate; customers have asked us for more of an entry-level program focused on just the Pilatus. SFX-12 saves around one million dollars compared to our closest industry competitor. Our innovative approach is a game-changer for people and businesses looking to take advantage of private flight at a much more attractive price point."

SkyShare stands out from other private aviation companies because of its integrated team which collaborates seamlessly across its Fractional, Management, Brokerage, Charter, and FBO offerings. This has enabled its rapid growth, which led SkyShare to earn a spot on 2024's Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, the Utah 100 has again honored SkyShare in 2024 as one of the state's fastest-growing companies.

For more information about SkyShare and its services, visit www.skyshare.com.

About SkyShare

SkyShare is a private aviation company that guides fast-moving entrepreneurs and businesses to compete and thrive leveraging the safest, most cost-effective, full-service private flight solutions. We'll show you how to use jets to buy back your time, scale your company, and create experiences people never forget. Our Fractional, Management, Brokerage, Charter, and FBO teams work seamlessly together, amplifying the value we deliver to our clients. With multiple lines of business operating as one, we provide an unmatched level of service because of our deep knowledge of every aspect of private flight. This helps SkyShare make sure you can Love Your Journey® once again. For more information, visit www.SkyShare.com.

