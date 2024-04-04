SKYSHIP SERVICES PARTNERS WITH DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, HAWORTH MARKETING + MEDIA, AND PUBLICIS GROUP, LAUNCHING AN ICONIC BLIMP MARKETING CAMPAIGN FOR DICK'S HOUSE OF SPORT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- March heralds the commencement of a spectacular four-month-long aerial extravaganza as DICK'S House of Sport unveils its colossal blimp campaign, soaring across the East Coast. From the bustling hangar confines of Smyrna, Tennessee, the DICK'S House of Sport blimp, accompanied by its two seasoned pilots and a ground crew of fifteen, embarks on an odyssey that promises to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark in its wake.

With a jam-packed calendar, residents in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and more East Coast spots are in for a treat as they witness the grandeur of the DICK'S House of Sport blimp. Against the backdrop of the bustling Boston Marathon and amidst the fervor of DICK'S House of Sport store openings and events, the blimp will cast its watchful gaze over events like the iconic Pittsburgh Pirates Opening game and an eclectic array of concerts and sports spectaculars. This airborne ambassador of sporting prowess embodies a spirit of adventure and innovation, captivating audiences with its majestic presence and heralding a new era of aerial marketing and promotion, while giving lucky VIPs the experience of a once in a lifetime ride in the DICK'S House of Sport blimp.

As it traverses the skies, the DICK'S House of Sport blimp, a magnificent Skyship Services A170 Lightship, commands attention with its imposing dimensions— stretching 178 feet in length, towering 55 feet above the ground, and boasting a width of 46 feet. Its huge size, with a volume of 170,000 cubic feet of helium, and two Lycoming engines which propel it gracefully through the air, make it one of only five blimps currently gracing the American skies.

Owned and operated by Skyship Services Inc. (SSI), the world's foremost authority in Lighter-Than-Air (LTA) technology platforms, this majestic airship represents the pinnacle of aeronautical engineering. SSI's illustrious pedigree spans decades, offering a comprehensive suite of fully certified airships, aerostats, and cutting-edge airborne radar systems for both lease and purchase.

With an array of offerings, ranging from the nimble A60 Lightships, the majestic Skyship Series 500 and 600 airships and the formidable Sentinel Series airships, alongside complete Aerostat systems varying from 56,000 to 660,000 cubic feet, SSI caters to a diverse spectrum of clientele worldwide.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

SOURCE Skyship Services Inc.