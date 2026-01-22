SkySlope Expands Breeze to Hawaii, Empowering Agents with a Seamless Disclosure Experience

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope , the trusted transaction management platform empowering more than 900,000 real estate professionals across North America, today announced the expansion of its digital disclosure platform, Breeze , to Hawaii. With this rollout, Hawaii becomes the seventh state to leverage SkySlope's solution, making real estate disclosures effortless and delivering a smooth, user-friendly experience for home sellers.

Hawaii's real estate market is as unique as its landscape, supported by over 12,000 licensed professionals. In this diverse, multi-island market, where client expectations are high, agents are seeking tools that help them stay efficient and deliver exceptional service.

Breeze reimagines disclosures from the ground up. Designed to feel as natural as a conversation, it guides sellers through simple, intuitive questions that make the process effortless. The result: fewer errors, greater confidence, and a smoother experience for agents and clients alike.

Optimized for mobile, Breeze also allows clients to complete disclosures anywhere— from their kitchen table to the edge of the Pacific.

For agents, Breeze delivers clarity and control. Built-in compliance solutions provide real-time visibility and effortless revision requests, while MLS integration ensures property data flows automatically, reducing time and eliminating manual data entry.

But Breeze is more than disclosure management; it's also the foundation for a more connected transaction. Agents can initiate escrow and handle signatures in Breeze through DigiSign , SkySlope's built-in e-signature solution, creating a smooth, end-to-end process.

"Hawaii's real estate market is one of a kind," says SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. "It's made up of vibrant communities that value trust and simplicity. Breeze delivers both, bringing effortless connection to every transaction, across every island."

Breeze's arrival in Hawaii represents another step forward in SkySlope's vision to streamline real estate for professionals nationwide. Hawaii agents and brokers are invited to experience the future of transactions at skyslope.com/breeze .

About SkySlope

Since 2011, SkySlope has led real estate innovation, working closely with brokers to deliver intelligent solutions that drive transformation. As one of the industry's original disruptors, it has become the trusted platform for managing transactions from contract to close, empowering 900,000+ real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. With nearly three million transactions handled annually, SkySlope remains dedicated to collaborating with agents and brokers to redefine how they work — building a legacy that propels the real estate industry forward. For more information, visit www.skyslope.com .

Contact

SkySlope

[email protected]

1-800-507-4117

SOURCE SkySlope