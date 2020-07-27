SkySlope Launches a Next-Generation Forms Product in Arizona to Enhance the Agent Experience

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction and brokerage software, has launched SkySlope Forms — the most innovative form product to come into the market. SkySlope Forms, which is being rolled out to Arizona customers, uses state-of-the-art technology to create a seamless user experience by giving agents and TCs a streamlined and efficient way to execute real estate transactions. With a frictionless transition between transaction management, paperwork, and digital signature, SkySlope Forms helps agents and TCs save time and improves compliance for brokers.

SkySlope's comprehensive platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators enables real estate professionals to centralize their work while remaining compliant. As the transaction management platform that serves 65 percent of the top 20 largest brokerages in the nation, SkySlope is known for its 24/7 award-winning technical support and customized onboarding and training from a knowledgeable customer success team.

SkySlope Forms features include:

Association forms synced from the MLS

Quick-Entry screens for easier form preparation and completion

Data is auto-updated across all forms and templates

Signature and initial blocks are auto-populated with SkySlope DigiSign

MLS data is pulled and input into form fields and across files

Form data is synced to the corresponding transaction in SkySlope

"Our transaction management platform is used by top brokerages because we excel in compliance," says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "With the addition of SkySlope Forms, we've added a more streamlined transaction experience that provides a smoother workflow for agents and will be able to provide deeper analytics for brokers."

Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope, explains, "Unlike other forms products on the market, SkySlope Forms is cleaner, faster, and requires less repetitive data-entry with SkySlope's transaction management platform."

Dan Pemberton, Director of Business Services & Technology at Arizona REALTORS® says, "We believe our members should have options when choosing a forms provider which is why we have entered into an agreement with SkySlope to license Arizona REALTORS® and local association forms libraries. The partnership will provide SkySlope customers access without replacing or modifying any of the Association's current Business Services member benefits."

SkySlope Forms is rolling out in phases to SkySlope customers in Arizona starting Monday, July 27, and will be launching in other states throughout 2020 and 2021.

For more information about SkySlope Forms visit www.skyslope.com/forms

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to execute, store, organize, and audit real estate transaction documents from anywhere at any time. In 2019, over 200,000 agents across 6,000 offices used SkySlope to close 2 million transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit www.skyslope.com .

