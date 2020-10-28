SkySlope Launches Texas REALTORS® Forms!

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction and brokerage software, has launched SkySlope Forms — the most innovative form product to come into the market. SkySlope Forms, which is now available to Texas customers, uses state-of-the-art technology to create a seamless user experience by giving agents and TCs a streamlined and efficient way to execute real estate transactions. With a frictionless transition between transaction management, paperwork, and digital signature, SkySlope Forms helps agents and TCs save time and improves compliance for brokers.

SkySlope's comprehensive platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators enables real estate professionals to centralize their work while remaining compliant. As the transaction management platform that serves more than 50 percent of the top 20 largest brokerages in the nation, SkySlope is known for its 24/7 award-winning technical support and customized onboarding and training from a knowledgeable customer success team.

SkySlope Forms features include:

Association forms synced from the MLS

Quick-entry screens for easier form preparation and completion

Auto-updated data across all forms and templates

Signature and initial blocks auto-populated with SkySlope DigiSign

MLS data pulled and input into form fields and across files

Form data synced to the corresponding transaction in SkySlope

"Our transaction management platform is used by top brokerages because we excel in compliance," says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "With the addition of SkySlope Forms, we've added a more streamlined transaction experience that provides a smoother workflow for agents and will be able to provide deeper analytics for brokers."

Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope explains, "Unlike other forms products on the market, SkySlope Forms is cleaner, faster, and requires less repetitive data-entry with SkySlope's transaction management platform."

"As the leading real estate association in Texas representing more than 130,000 members, we are pleased for SkySlope to include the Texas REALTORS® forms in its offerings," says Lori Levy, Vice President of Legal Affairs at Texas REALTORS®. "Our aim is to provide members with options that successfully support their business goals."

SkySlope Forms has rolled out to SkySlope customers in Texas and will be launching in other states throughout 2020 and 2021.

For more information about SkySlope Forms visit www.skyslope.com/forms .

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to execute, store, organize, and audit real estate transaction documents from anywhere at any time. In 2020, over 172,000 agents across 5,970 offices use SkySlope to close 1.13M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit www.skyslope.com .

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 135,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

