SkySwitch Announces New Features to Its Advanced SIP Trunking Program

ORLANDO, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel-only white label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) platform provider, has introduced new features to its reseller focused, white-label Advanced SIP Trunking program. The updated service provides resellers with all the tools needed to begin selling SIP trunks quickly, creating another source of recurring revenue for their business.

SkySwitch Resellers can sell SkySwitch's Advanced SIP trunks to end-users through an online storefront, that can be customized and branded, through the main SkySwitch Reseller dashboard. Resellers now can customize everything from pricing and verbiage to branding and website design.

This new version of the storefront also makes it easier for resellers to sell SIP Trunks because it is configured not only for end-users to purchase them, but also to support the SIP trunks they sell. By allowing end-users to manage phone numbers and call-forwarding, they have great control and flexibility. The online storefront is also automatically configured for secure and efficient billing, including integration with Rev.io, a top innovator in usage-rating and billing. Integration with Rev.io takes the hassle out of complicated telecom taxes.

"User experience and user adoption are pivotal to the success of implementing and selling new technologies, which is why we're excited to announce SkySwitch's new advanced SIP Trunking program," said Eric Hernaez, Founder and President of SkySwitch. "Being able to completely customize a consumer-facing online storefront from within the Reseller dashboard, which resellers utilize on a daily basis, makes it easy to go to market quickly. And, the simplicity for our resellers' customers and prospective customers to purchase and manage SIP trunks entirely on their own results in an enhanced user experience."

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

