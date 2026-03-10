Skytale Group Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Glow Medispa

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skytale Group ("Skytale"), an investment banking, management consulting, and private capital firm specializing in healthcare and consumer businesses, is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Glow Medispa ("Glow" or the "Company") in its partnership with Founders Beauty Group ("FBG"), a fast-growing national medical aesthetics platform. The transaction represents an important milestone for Glow and further underscores Skytale's leadership in advising founder-owned businesses within the medical aesthetics sector.

Glow Medispa has affiliated with Founders Beauty Group

Glow Medispa is a well-established medical spa that offers advanced cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic services, including laser treatments, injectables, body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and medically supervised wellness programs. The Company, founded in 2014 in West Seattle by Dr. Kate Dee and subsequently expanded with a location in Kirkland with Dr. Des Otto, is rooted in a results-driven, medically sound approach, with all treatment plans overseen by board-certified physicians and delivered in a personalized, patient-centric environment.

"Glow Medispa represents a compelling combination of clinical excellence, premium service offerings, and strong market reputation in the greater Seattle area," said Tedd Van Gorden, Director of Investment Banking at Skytale. "Skytale is honored to have advised the ownership team through a successful partnership process and are excited that they have found a partner equally focused on clinical excellence and delivering high-quality patient outcomes."

Founder's Beauty Group is a national medical aesthetics platform built with a boutique, physician-centric approach. Led by an all-female team that is deeply immersed in the aesthetics industry, FBG partners selectively with best-in-class practices, offering hands-on operational leadership, scalable infrastructure, and patient private capital while honoring the individuality, culture, and clinical independence of each practice. FBG's model is grounded in true partnership and long-term alignment with every doctor they support

"Skytale made the process of finding a compatible investor possible. Without them, I don't think I would have found such fantastic partners for my practice. I felt confident throughout the process that Skytale was the right team to make it happen," said Dr. Kate Dee, Founder of Glow Medispa.

"We are proud to partner with Glow Medispa, a practice known for outstanding clinical excellence and patient trust," said Amanda Blank, Founding Partner of Founders Beauty Group. "This acquisition reflects our shared philosophy: preserving physician leadership while providing the operational support needed to grow thoughtfully and sustainably."

The transaction underscores continued investor interest in high-quality, physician-led medical aesthetics platforms with strong local branding, differentiated service offerings, and scalable growth potential. Glow Medispa's disciplined integration of medical oversight and aesthetic services has established it as a trusted provider for patients seeking natural, long-lasting results. This transaction also reflects Skytale's deep sector expertise and continued commitment to delivering thoughtful, results-driven advisory services to founders and clinicians across the medical aesthetics industry. Skytale Managing Director, Ben Hernandez; Director, Tedd Van Gorden; Vice President, James Wimpress; and Senior Analyst, Jake Martin; represented Glow Medispa in the partnership process.

About Skytale Group

Skytale Group is an investment banking, management consulting, and private capital firm based in Dallas, TX. Skytale offers tailored and comprehensive strategic guidance to medical practices looking to thrive, grow, scale, sell, or understand the value of their businesses. Skytale's highly experienced team relies on vast knowledge of dental, medical aesthetics, and other healthcare industries they serve to guide clients in making decisions that move their businesses forward. Obsessed with details and efficiency, Skytale analyzes financial statements, systems, and operations to help clients elevate every aspect of their businesses. Certain principals of Skytale Group are licensed Investment Banking agents registered with Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Dr, Ste 235, Kansas City, MO 64116, member FINRA/SiPC. Services involving securities shall be performed by Burch. Skytale Group and Burch are unaffiliated entities. Learn more at skytalegroup.com .

