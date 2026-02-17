Skytale Group Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Windermere Medical Spa & Laser Institute and Windermere Longevity

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skytale Group ("Skytale"), an investment banking, management consulting, and private capital firm specializing in healthcare and consumer businesses, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Windermere Medical Spa & Laser Institute and Windermere Longevity (collectively, the "Company" or "Windermere") on their strategic growth partnership with AYA, a leading medical aesthetics platform.

Skytale advises Windermere on its strategic partnership with AYA.

Founded by the award-winning Physician Associate Maegen Kennedy in 2016 and based in Central Florida, Windermere has built a highly differentiated and unique platform at the intersection of innovative medical aesthetics, proactive longevity-focused medicine and successful signature Beauty Bank membership program. The Company is widely regarded as the market-leading platform in its region, known for its commitment to clinical excellence, patient experience, and a comprehensive, outcomes-driven approach to wellness, and has built a highly recognizable brand among both providers and consumers in its market.

This partnership marks an important milestone in the Company's next phase of growth, providing additional resources, infrastructure, and strategic support while preserving the clinical culture and founder vision that have driven its success to date. For AYA, the partnership represents a strategic expansion within Florida and further strengthens its position as a scaled platform in the rapidly evolving medical aesthetics landscape.

"Windermere has built something truly special by thoughtfully integrating aesthetics and longevity under a unified, patient-first model," said Tedd Van Gorden of Skytale Group. "It was a privilege to advise Maegen Kennedy, PA-C and her team through a highly intentional partner selection process that prioritized long-term alignment, cultural fit, and continued growth for both the business and its team members."

"On behalf of the entire Windermere team, we couldn't be more excited about this incredible and strategic partnership with AYA, not only for the growth of the company, but for the team's professional career development," said the founder of Windermere, Maegen Kennedy, PA-C. "AYA and Windermere are aligned in our passion for education, patient experience, luxury high-end boutique style, and love for this field of medicine."

"I'm eternally grateful for Skytale and their team. Finding the right growth partner for Windermere to grow and scale was no easy task. Working with Skytale, I was exposed to over 100 companies and was well prepared to make an informed decision for the future of Windermere. I'm incredibly particular about how I operate and have a huge vision. Our collective vision for 'World Domination' and building a legacy brand is a core mindset shared by both Windermere and AYA. Without Skytale, this partnership wouldn't have been possible. This process is not to be taken lightly, you need to be prepared and have a dedicated, well-versed team there to support you along the way. Skytale's team made themselves available whenever I needed them. I'm forever Skytale's biggest supporter and value their high-touch, personalized experience," said Maegen Kennedy, PA-C.

AYA also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are thrilled to welcome Windermere Medical Spa & Laser Institute to the AYA Skin team. By partnering with founder, Maegen Kennedy, PA-C a true leader in the industry, we are aligning our philosophies of clinical excellence and transformative results. We look forward to a collaborative future that continues to elevate the benchmark for luxury aesthetic care" said Darcie Surinak, President of AYA.

With this transaction, Skytale has demonstrated its deep sector expertise and results-driven approach to advising leading medical aesthetics and longevity platforms on strategic partnerships and liquidity events. The firm continues to be a premier advisor to founders, clinicians, and investors navigating the rapidly evolving aesthetics industry.

Skytale Managing Director, Ben Hernandez; Director, Tedd Van Gorden; Vice President, James Wimpress; and Senior Analyst, Ryan Gerteisen; led the transaction on behalf of the Company.

About Skytale Group

Skytale Group is an investment banking, management consulting, and private capital firm based in Dallas, TX. Skytale offers tailored and comprehensive strategic guidance to medical practices looking to thrive, grow, scale, sell, or understand the value of their businesses. Skytale's highly experienced team relies on vast knowledge of dental, medical aesthetics, and other healthcare industries they serve to guide clients in making decisions that move their businesses forward. Obsessed with details and efficiency, Skytale analyzes financial statements, systems, and operations to help clients elevate every aspect of their businesses. Certain principals of Skytale Group are licensed Investment Banking agents registered with Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Dr, Ste 235, Kansas City, MO 64116, member FINRA/SiPC. Services involving securities shall be performed by Burch. Skytale Group and Burch are unaffiliated entities. Learn more at skytalegroup.com .

SOURCE Skytale Group