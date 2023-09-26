SkyUp Airlines Selects IBS Software to Power Restart of Commercial Operations

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukraine's largest airline, SkyUp Airlines, and its Maltese subsidiary, SkyUp Malta, have selected IBS Software to empower its commercial operations. IBS Software, a global leader of SaaS solutions to the travel and cargo industry, is providing a digitally native passenger services system (PSS) to allow SkyUp to overhaul its previous platform and deliver greater flexibility as it recommences the scheduled flights.

SkyUp, a digital-first airline, has attracted widespread attention for its innovative actions since the start of the war, including the evacuation of its aircraft from closed airspace, its pivot to become an ACMI provider, and most recently achieving an Air Operator Certificate in Malta so the airline can operate anywhere in Europe. As SkyUp Airlines gears up to restart full-scale operations in EU following its temporary stint as an ACMI and charter airline, transforming its inhouse IT system into a world-class PSS is a significant part of its journey.

IBS Software's cloud and NDC-native PSS platform will enable SkyUp to react to changing market conditions, giving them the ability to dynamically price fares and ancillary services and handle continuous pricing via a multitude of distribution channels. Importantly, the new platform also allows SkyUp to run both its core airline and Maltese subsidiary from one platform, enabling the airline to feed their inhouse tour operator and rapidly expanding partner network of travel agencies via their direct channel.

"We are excited to partner with IBS Software, a like-minded partner with innovation at its core, to power the restart of our commercial operations," said Lyudmyla Slobodianiuk, CCO of SkyUp Airlines. "IBS Software's cloud-native PSS will provide the platform for us to move quickly and adapt to changing market conditions. We are convinced the partnership will be an important foundation for future success."

"We are delighted to be selected by SkyUp Airlines to power the restart of commercial operations," said Benjamin Simmons, Vice President and Regional Head of Europe and Africa at IBS Software. "It is an honour to work with such a resilient and innovative airline as it continues to transform its business to overcome the adversity of both COVID and war. By supporting its commitment to replace legacy systems with next generation technology to serve its customers, we look forward to supporting SkyUp as it starts a new and exciting chapter in its history."

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE  

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries.   

Aviation Industry:   

IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management.   

Hospitality Industry:  

IBS Software runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. 

Tour & Cruise Industry:  

IBS Software's platform provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions.  

Energy & Resources Industry:  

IBS Software's solutions cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management.  

Digital Transformation:  

The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence.  

IBS Software operates from 16 offices across the world. Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram  

About SkyUp

SkyUp Airlines, a Ukrainian airline founded in June 2017 and headquartered in Ukraine but with a European presence, has recently achieved significant milestones. In May 2023, the company, certified as SkyUp MT in Malta, successfully obtained an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), a Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization certificate (CAMO), and an Air Operator License (AOL).

Operating under the SkyUp brand for over five years, we have consistently risen to meet challenges, constantly enhancing our services.

Our current fleet consists of ten medium-haul Boeing 737 aircraft, with an average age of 14 years.

At the core of our mission is the desire to inspire people to travel, fostering a shift in their perspective on the world. Notably, SkyUp Airlines was among the largest air carriers in Ukraine, as confirmed by the 2021 annual statistics from Ukraerorukh, where we secured the second position among Ukrainian airlines based on the number of flights conducted in Ukrainian airspace.

In response to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have adapted our operations and ventured into two key directions: providing ACMI services and conducting charter flights in response to requests from third-party airlines and tour operators, sport clubs, funds, etc.

During the years 2022-2023, SkyUp Airlines established partnerships with a total of 15 airlines. Within the timeframe from February 24, 2022, to mid-2023, SkyUp successfully conducted 11,124 ACMI flights and 1,071 charter flights. Our flight operations span across Europe, encompassing destinations in Egypt, Turkey, Tunisia, and several other countries.

In the coming future, the company is poised to launch regular flights within the European Union. Furthermore, we are committed to being among the first to resume operations in the Ukrainian airspace once it is feasible. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220272/IBS_Software_SkyUp.jpg
Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IBS Software

