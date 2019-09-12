Skyward Becomes a Google for Education Build Partner

Keeping student data synced between Google Classroom and student information systems has been a key issue facing administrators and instructors. With this exciting new collaboration, school districts using Skyward's SIS will be able to sync assignments and grades from Google Classroom directly into Skyward's Gradebook solution, saving teachers valuable time.

"We are thrilled to become a Google for Education Build Partner and soon provide a new capability that many of our customers have been looking forward to," explained Scott Glinski, CEO of Skyward. "Between our collaboration with Google for Education on the grade sync beta program, Ed-Fi data standards, and OneRoster 1.1 certification, we hope to continue leading the interoperability movement for student information systems."

The integration between Skyward and Google Classroom will also eliminate the need for double grade entries, reduce the number of tools teachers need to master, and lessen the possibility for error in grade entries.

"Our collaboration with Google for Education is about saving time for teachers, so they can focus on what matters most—students," explained Kevin Duda, director of product management at Skyward. "By providing one place to enter data, teachers can be more confident in their data while continuing to use the tools that work best for their needs."

For more information, visit www.skyward.com/k-12 and fill out the interest form for the Classroom grade sync beta program here.

