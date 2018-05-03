Skyward's Communication Portal Connects Parents to the Learning Process

Skyward, a leading K-12 administrative software provider, helps districts create new levels of parent engagement while increasing transparency, collaboration, and accountability. Leaders at the company say using their communication portal is helping districts be more effective in the education experience.

"Skyward is proud to offer solutions within our SIS that connect parents to their student's school and provide the resources necessary for them to become more involved in their child's education," said Skyward CEO, Cliff King. "We realize how busy and on-the-go parents are today. By having a family portal, along with mobile app, families can now stay connected 24/7."

With Skyward, better engagement starts with a parent portal that provides families with up-to-date announcements, events, upcoming assignments, and messages. Parents can receive alerts if their child is absent, has any missing assignments, or has a low food service balance. In addition, parents can register their children, pay fees, and communicate with teachers on student progress.

Research indicates that there is untapped potential in engaging parents to attain excellence in schools. The majority of parents want to be involved in their child's school, according to a 2012 Public Agenda survey. In fact, 65% of parents wish they could be more engaged in their child's education, but very few have access to the information they need to make a difference.

Districts such as Garland Independent School District (GISD) in Texas are changing the narrative on proactive parent engagement. The district adopted Skyward's Student Management Suite to develop regular communication and get parents and the community more involved.

"I think it's very important to be consistent and model what you want in communication with parents," said Atticus Wisener, Garland High School's former principal and the district's current human resources director, "It stems from a core philosophy that you serve these children and families. Everyone values feedback, timeliness, and intelligent communication. Tools like Skyward allow for that."

Want to learn how to make your district more transparent, make better use of technology, and stay connected? Check out these free resources regarding parent engagement: https://www.skyward.com/parentengagement.

About Skyward

Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions are used by more than 2,000 public sector organizations worldwide, from small entities to statewide implementations supporting millions of stakeholders. Through a unique approach that blends thought leadership, best practices, and advanced technology, Skyward is redefining what it means to be a strategic partner in the world of enterprise solutions. To learn more, visit www.skyward.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skywards-communication-portal-connects-parents-to-the-learning-process-300642168.html

SOURCE Skyward

Related Links

http://www.skyward.com

