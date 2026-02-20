Sōlaria Biō Announces Study Demonstrating that the Microbe Blend in Bōndia™ Provides Maximum Bone Health Benefits

Clinical Findings Validate the Scientific Foundation and Safety of the First-of-Its-Kind Medical Food Delivering an 85% Improvement in Bone Density

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sōlaria Biō, a biotechnology company pioneering natural solutions for healthy aging, recently published the findings of a new open-label, randomized clinical study in Beneficial Microbes , demonstrating the gut delivery, viability and persistence of two synbiotic medical foods: Bōndia™, the company's clinically studied bone health medical food (evaluated as SBD111), and SBD121, an investigational synbiotic formulation. The study applied a rigorous, strain-level clinical approach to assess whether the food-derived microbes in both formulations successfully reach the human gut and behave predictably during and after ingestion. With this evidence, Sōlaria Biō adds to the body of evidence showing how Bondia possesses the right strains of microbes to provide consumers with maximum benefits for bone health.

With more than half of women over 50 affected by osteopenia or osteoporosis—conditions driven by estrogen decline, inflammation, and shifts in the gut microbiome—the need for safe, effective, long-term gut-targeted interventions has never been clearer. Bōndia™ meets this need as the first-in-class, high-potency synbiotic medical food shown to improve bone density in women with osteopenia by 85%.

"This study answers a fundamental question in microbiome science: do these strains actually reach the gut, remain viable, and behave as designed?" said Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, CEO, Sōlaria Biō. "By using strain-level tools, we were able to generate high-quality clinical evidence that supports both the safety and scientific integrity of our medical food formulations."

Key Findings

Rapidly detectable and viable in the human gut: The microbial strains in Bōndia™ were rapidly detected during consumption and confirmed to be viable, demonstrating effective delivery through the gastrointestinal tract—an essential requirement for biological activity.

Conducted in healthy adults, the study adds to Sōlaria Biō's growing body of mechanistic and clinical research on Bōndia previously published in Osteoporosis International and Journal of Functional Foods .

Sōlaria Biō continues to roll out impactful partnerships with brands and innovators who share their mission to pioneer natural and effective health solutions, including:

Joining the 2026 winter cohort of the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Accelerator alongside a dynamic group of innovators transforming the future of longevity and wellness.

alongside a dynamic group of innovators transforming the future of longevity and wellness. Partnering with DexaFit to make clinical-grade bone density testing more accessible to women nationwide. Through expanded access to gold-standard DXA scans, the Sōlaria Biō community can establish an early baseline and monitor changes over time — a critical step in proactive skeletal health. This collaboration helps translate those findings into measurable action, empowering women to objectively track, protect, and optimize their long-term bone health.

to make clinical-grade bone density testing more accessible to women nationwide. Through expanded access to gold-standard DXA scans, the Sōlaria Biō community can establish an early baseline and monitor changes over time — a critical step in proactive skeletal health. This collaboration helps translate those findings into measurable action, empowering women to objectively track, protect, and optimize their long-term bone health. Partnering with 51&, a member-driven network that unites women's voices, dollars, and civic action to rebuild the foundation of a health system that was never designed for them.

Bōndia™ is now available to order directly at solaria.bio as well as through partner healthcare providers.

About Sōlaria Biō

Sōlaria Biō is a biotechnology company based in Waltham, MA, that's committed to advancing the future of aging and measurably improving collective health outcomes. The company has built a diverse best-in-class bacterial and fungal strain catalog isolated from fresh fruits and vegetables, a database of their genomes, and a computational platform that uses AI to mine them to develop medical foods. Sōlaria Biō incorporates the highest level of scientific rigor into every aspect of its process, validating products in robust randomized, placebo-controlled clinical food trials to create novel solutions for managing inflammatory diseases. To learn more, please visit: solaria.bio .

