SlashNext Cloud Email Security Demonstrates Highest Detection Rate for BEC and Advanced Phishing Threats in New Tolly Evaluation

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext, the leader in next gen AI cloud email, mobile and web messaging security, today released results from a Tolly Group evaluation which demonstrates the market-leading effectiveness and accuracy of its Cloud Email Security solution in detecting Business Email Compromise (BEC) and advanced phishing threats. The Tolly Group, a leading independent testing lab, benchmarked the accuracy of the SlashNext solution against other leading email security vendors in the industry including Abnormal Security, Mimecast, and Microsoft Defender for Office 365 (E5).

This report underscores SlashNext's unmatched ability to identify and thwart advanced email security threats, even as cybercriminals evolve their tactics in the era of generative AI. Overall, SlashNext had a detection rate of 99%, which is more than 20% higher than the next closest competitor (Abnormal Security, at 76%). Specifically in the category of BEC threats, SlashNext scored a 99% accuracy rating, again coming in 20% higher than the next closest competitor.

"According to the latest FBI IC3 Report, 2023 saw a record-breaking $12.5B in losses from cybercrime, with BEC attacks accounting for nearly $3B alone," said Patrick Harr, CEO, SlashNext. "Cybercriminals are evolving their tactics every day, now fueled by generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, and specifically looking for ways to evade and trick modern security solutions into allowing malicious messages to enter email inboxes. SlashNext is committed to continuously innovating our solutions to stay one step ahead of the attackers, and we are pleased to see third-party confirmation of our market-leading detection accuracy rates. We support and protect thousands of extraordinary organizations around the world and will continue to do so as the threat landscape evolves."

The Tolly Group evaluated cloud email security solutions including SlashNext's for efficacy against threats across all vectors: BEC/text-based, QR code-based, linked-based and file-based phishing. The test also included zero-hour threats across these four vectors. The results revealed SlashNext Cloud Email Security had a higher detection rate for threats across all vectors, and all of SlashNext's detection rates were at least 90% or higher, earning a 99% accuracy rating overall. This success is in part due to SlashNext's in-house generative AI technologies which eliminates the need for third-party threat intelligence feeds, which often result in delays that hinder the detection of zero-hour attacks in particular.

"SlashNext's Cloud Email Security solution demonstrated consistently high detection rates across all threat vectors tested, and was shown to have an easy and fast setup with integration through Microsoft Graph API," said Kevin Tolly, founder of the Tolly Group. "In today's ever-evolving threat landscape where cybercriminals leverage a wide range of attack tactics, techniques and tools, accurate detection in real time and at scale is critical."

Download the Tolly report and learn more about SlashNext's Cloud Email Security solution.

