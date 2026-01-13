Slate Aviation Appoints Quentin Koch as Chief Operating Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate Aviation announces that Quentin Koch has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting directly to the Board of Directors. Koch will lead operational strategy and execution as the company prepares for significant growth in 2026.

Koch brings extensive aviation leadership experience, most recently serving as President/CEO of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters and Activities, where he oversaw multi-base operations, 40 hotels and drove performance, safety, and service excellence across a complex operating environment.

As COO, Koch will focus on scaling Slate Aviation's operations to support its 2026 growth plan, which includes the introduction of of 10 additional aircraft to the company's fleet to support its on-demand charter, fractional, and shuttle clients, as well as the continued expansion of the company's related MRO and interior completion divisions.

"Quentin's operational expertise and leadership approach make him a strong fit for Slate Aviation at this stage of our growth," said Heather Maguire, Co-Owner of Slate Aviation. "His experience positions the company well as we expand the fleet and continue to scale our core offerings."

"I'm excited to join Slate Aviation and work directly with the Board and leadership team," said Koch. "Slate has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to executing on the company's growth strategy while maintaining a focus on safety, reliability, and a fantastic on-board experience."

About Slate Aviation

Slate Aviation is the new marketing name of Tri State Charter. Operating over 3,500 flights annually and with over 100 employees nationwide, Tri State is the chosen large cabin operator for discerning clients throughout the United States, including government officials, former heads of state, award-winning artists, and private principals and their families. The Company and its affiliates own and/or operate nearly 30 Bombardier aircraft, with a uniform fleet type that supports in-house, vertically integrated pilot training and maintenance operations. Slate is an ARGUS Platinum Safety-rated carrier.

