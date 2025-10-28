Slate Engages National Network of Service Centers for Accessory Installation and Service, Powered by RepairPal

TROY, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

In an industry first, Slate will offer customers simplified, transparent service through certified RepairPal service centers in the neighborhoods where Slate's customers live. Slate, the American auto company with a disruptive business model that focuses on delivering radically affordable and customizable vehicles, is redefining how customers accessorize and complete warranty service. "Slate's OEM partnership with RepairPal's nationwide network of service centers will give Slate customers peace of mind, while empowering independent service shops to provide accessorization and service," said Slate Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Snyder.

Slate, the American auto company with a disruptive business model that focuses on delivering radically affordable and customizable vehicles, is redefining how customers accessorize and complete warranty service.

DIY and open source are engrained in Slate's DNA. Slate believes that customers deserve the power to customize, accessorize, and repair their own vehicles, backed by the support of RepairPal's network of highly skilled service technicians.

Slate believes that customers deserve the power to customize, accessorize, and repair their own vehicles, backed by the support of RepairPal's network of highly skilled service technicians. Customize onsite. In case DIY isn't your thing, RepairPal sites will be trained on Slate procedures for accessory installation. Peace of mind meets local expertise.

In case DIY isn't your thing, RepairPal sites will be trained on Slate procedures for accessory installation. Peace of mind meets local expertise. Schedule service through RepairPal at nationwide service points. No matter where Slate drivers live, they will be close to a service center that can support them to accessorize, and provide service and repairs on their Slate trucks.1

No matter where Slate drivers live, they will be close to a service center that can support them to accessorize, and provide service and repairs on their Slate trucks.1 Come in for high-voltage work. For electrical and battery-related repairs that only a pro should handle, select RepairPal shops will be trained in Slate-specific procedures and able to perform high-voltage service. Over 200 locations across the U.S. are already certified by RepairPal to handle high-voltage repairs on electric vehicles.

1 Service centers are typically within 100 miles. Warranty service may not be available at all locations.

SOURCE Slate Auto