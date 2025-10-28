Slate to Offer Customers Access to the Tesla Supercharger Network, Enabling Frictionless Fast Charging

News provided by

Slate Auto

Oct 28, 2025, 16:28 ET

TROY, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate drivers will have access to the largest national network of fast chargers, Tesla Superchargers, to enable charging through the standard NACS port on the driver's side rear of the Slate truck.

SOURCE Slate Auto

Slate to Offer Customers Access to the Tesla Supercharger Network
Slate to Offer Customers Access to the Tesla Supercharger Network

