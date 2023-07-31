Slaughtering Equipment Market size to grow by USD 2,229.33 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising awareness of the high nutritional value of meat and poultry products to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The slaughtering equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,229.33 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Slaughtering Equipment Market

Slaughtering equipment market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The slaughtering equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer slaughtering equipment in the market are Asena, Baader Global SE, BAYLE SA, Best and Donovan, Brower Equipment, CTB Inc., DEST ITALIA S.r.l., Dhopeshwar Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Industries Riopel Inc., Jarvis Products Corp., JD ENGINEERING, John Bean Technologies Corp., Jose Bernad S.L., JWE BANSS GmbH, LACAL, LIMOS d.o.o, Marel Group, Meatek Food Machineries India Pvt. Ltd., Qingdao Raniche Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., UNI TEC, and others.

What's New? -

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Asena - The company offers slaughtering equipment such as boiling equipment, slaughter cone, and peeling equipment.

The company offers Slaughtering equipment such as robotic automatic carcass splitter, hand hels skinner, and hog splitter saw. Baader Global SE - The company offers Slaughtering equipment such as Compact Plant 396, controlled atmosphere stunning, and head pulling.

The company offers Slaughtering equipment such as Compact Plant 396, controlled atmosphere stunning, and head pulling. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Slaughtering Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (semi-automated slaughtering equipment and fully automated slaughtering equipment), and application (swine, bovine, poultry, seafood, and others)

The semi-automated slaughtering equipment segment will contribute a major share of the market. Semi-automatic slaughtering equipment combines machinery with human assistance during the slaughter process. By utilizing automation, these machines aid slaughterhouse workers in carrying out repetitive or strenuous tasks, while still allowing for operator control and flexibility. The use of such equipment enhances the overall efficiency, standardizes the slaughter process, and can decrease the need for many operators. Hence, the introduction of new expanded vegan product lines is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the slaughtering equipment market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global slaughtering equipment market.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth by 2027. The expansion of the regional market is driven by various factors, including technological advancements and a rising focus on well-being. The growing population in the region has led to a higher demand for food products, particularly meat. Additionally, the presence of cutting-edge slaughtering equipment and advanced technology further contributes to the market's growth. Hence, the development of automation and robotics in slaughter equipment is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Slaughtering Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Rising awareness of the high nutritional value of meat and poultry products is a key factor driving market growth. Increased consumption among people has led to increasing awareness of the health benefits that are related to meat and poultry products. These products serve as excellent sources of essential nutrients like protein, vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. Additionally, the presence of other minerals and nutrients in these products supports brain growth, development, and reproductive health, making them valuable components of a balanced diet. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing focus on automated slaughtering equipment is a major trend in the market. Manufacturers of slaughter equipment are using advanced handling technologies to boost productivity and enhance effectiveness. Automation is being embraced as a means to enhance hygiene and safety in meat and poultry processing. Moreover, as end-users aim to minimize labor in slaughterhouses and meat processing plants, there is a rising demand for automated slaughtering equipment. Hence, increasing adoption of automated slaughter equipment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Increasing adoption of a vegan diet is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Modern consumers are becoming more and more careful with their food choices. Choosing a vegan diet means giving up all animal products, including leather and silk. This decision is based on ethical considerations for animals and the environment and a desire to improve personal health. The vegan lifestyle has evolved beyond dietary preferences into a status symbol and philosophical approach for many individuals. Hence, the introduction of new expanded vegan product lines is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Slaughtering Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the slaughtering equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the slaughtering equipment market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the slaughtering equipment market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of slaughtering equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Slaughtering Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,229.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asena, Baader Global SE, BAYLE SA, Best and Donovan, Brower Equipment, CTB Inc., DEST ITALIA S.r.l., Dhopeshwar Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Industries Riopel Inc., Jarvis Products Corp., JD ENGINEERING, John Bean Technologies Corp., Jose Bernad S.L., JWE BANSS GmbH, LACAL, LIMOS d.o.o, Marel Group, Meatek Food Machineries India Pvt. Ltd., Qingdao Raniche Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., and UNI TEC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

