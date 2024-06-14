SLB and Aker Carbon Capture announce closing of carbon capture joint venture

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA's portfolio company Aker Carbon Capture ASA ("ACC") announced today the final closing of their previously announced joint venture with SLB. The new company combines technology portfolios, expertise and operations platforms to support accelerated carbon capture adoption for industrial decarbonization at scale.

The new company will be headquartered in Oslo. SLB owns 80% of the new company while ACC owns the remaining 20% stake.

Please see the announcements made by ACC on 27 March 2024 and 14 June 2024 for more information regarding the transaction.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

