Sleep Apnea Devices Market, 2024 - Increasing Focus on Telemedicine and Mhealth (Mobile Health)

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type, (Therapeutic (CPAP, APAP, Masks, ASV, Oral Appliances, Mandibular Advancement Device)), Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter), End User (Sleep Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Care Settings) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sleep apnea devices market is projected to reach 7.5 billion by 2024 from USD 4.5 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 10.7%

Growth in the sleep apnea devices market can be attributed to factors such as the large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, growing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea, growing usage of oral appliances, technological advancements in sleep apnea devices, considerable venture capital funding, and the increasing number of companies venturing into sleep apnea and oral appliances markets. However, the high cost of CPAP machines and complex referral pathways & long waiting periods may prove to be restraints for the market.

The therapeutic devices segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the sleep apnea devices market has been segmented into therapeutic devices and diagnostic devices. The therapeutic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period and is projected to register the highest CAGR. The large share and high growth in the therapeutic devices segment can be attributed to the increasing pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients and the improving reimbursement scenario for these devices across the globe.



The sleep laboratories & hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2018



On the basis of end user, the sleep apnea devices market has been segmented into sleep laboratories & hospitals and home care settings/individuals. The sleep laboratories & hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2018 while home care settings/individuals end-user segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period; The high growth of the home care settings/individuals' segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing preference for home sleep testing by both patients and insurance companies, coupled with the favorable reimbursement scenario for home sleep testing.



The Asia Pacific region of the sleep apnea devices market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Geographically, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Higher growth in this region is attributed to factors like the presence of a large undiagnosed patient pool in countries such as India, strategic agreements between global market leaders and regional players, and initiatives undertaken by government and other private organizations to raise awareness regarding sleep disorders in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sleep Apnea Devices: Market Overview

4.2 Sleep Apnea Devices: Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Sleep Apnea Devices: Market Share, By End User (2019 vs 2024)

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Sleep Apnea Devices: Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness About the Ill Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

5.2.1.3 Growing Usage of Oral Appliances

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Devices

5.2.1.5 Considerable Venture Capital Funding

5.2.1.6 Increasing Number of Companies Venturing Into the Sleep Apnea and Oral Appliances Markets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of CPAP Machines

5.2.2.2 Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Home Healthcare

5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus on Telemedicine and Mhealth (Mobile Health)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Patient Compliance



6 Epidemiological Assessment of Sleep Apnea

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Epidemiological Assessment

6.3 Prescription Pattern Assessment

6.4 Adherence Assessment



7 Alternate Therapies for Sleep Apnea

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure

7.3 Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

7.4 Oral Pressure Therapy

7.5 Positional Therapy



8 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Therapeutic Devices

8.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.1.1 PAP Devices Dominate the Therapeutic Devices Market

8.2.1.1.1 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.1.1.2 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.1.1.3 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.2 Facial Interfaces

8.2.2.1 Role of Facial Interfaces in Increasing CPAP Compliance is Expected to Drive Market Growth

8.2.2.1.1 Masks

8.2.2.1.1.1 Full-Face Masks

8.2.2.1.1.2 Nasal Pillow Masks

8.2.2.1.1.3 Nasal Masks

8.2.2.2 Cushions

8.2.3 Accessories

8.2.3.1 The Growth of the Accessories Segment is Tied to the Devices Market

8.2.4 Oral Appliances

8.2.4.1 Advantages of Oral Appliances, Such as Comfort and Small Size, Have Driven Their Use

8.2.4.1.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices

8.2.4.1.2 Tongue-Retaining Devices

8.2.5 Adaptive Servo-Ventilators

8.2.5.1 Studies Demonstrating the Significance of ASV in Improving Clinical Outcomes are Expected to Fuel Market Growth

8.2.6 Other Therapeutic Devices

8.3 Diagnostic Devices

8.3.1 Polysomnography Devices

8.3.1.1 PSG Tests are Considered the Gold Standard for the Diagnosis of Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

8.3.1.1.1 Ambulatory PSG Devices

8.3.1.1.2 Clinical PSG Devices

8.3.2 Home Sleep Testing Devices

8.3.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Home-Based Sleep Tests Expected to Fuel the Growth of Home Sleep Testing Devices

8.3.3 Oximeters

8.3.3.1 Oximeters Help in Preoperative Monitoring and are Commonly Used in Clinics

8.3.3.1.1 Fingertip Oximeters

8.3.3.1.2 Handheld Oximeters

8.3.3.1.3 Wrist-Worn Oximeters

8.3.3.1.4 Tabletop Oximeters

8.3.4 Actigraphy Systems

8.3.4.1 Increasing Focus on Assessing Actimeter Performance Will Contribute to Market Growth

8.3.5 Sleep Screening Devices

8.3.5.1 Rising Preference for Home-Based Testing is Driving the Use of Sleep Screening Devices



9 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

9.2.1 Increasing Number of Sleep Labs Globally to Drive the Growth of This End-User Segment

9.3 Home Care Settings/Individuals

9.3.1 Rise in Preference of Patients and Insurance Companies for Home-Based Sleep Tests is Expected to Fuel Market Growth



10 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Resmed

12.2 Koninklijke Philips

12.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

12.4 Somnomed

12.5 Oventus Medical

12.6 Compumedics

12.7 Lwenstein Medical

12.8 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

12.9 BMC Medical

12.10 Braebon Medical Corporation

12.11 Whole You

12.12 Panthera Dental

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayhzb3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

