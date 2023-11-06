Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market size to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2022-2027| APEX Medical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD. and more among the key market companies- Technavio

The Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.29 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 8.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market research analysis. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: APEX Medical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD., Braebon Medical Corp., Cadwell Industries Inc., Circadiance LLC, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, Mallinckrodt Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., React Health, ResMed Inc., Sefam, SOMNOmedics GmbH, Teleflex Inc. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market 2023-2027
Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

Asahi Kasei Corp.- The company offers sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic device solutions through its subsidiary Itamar Medical namely WatchPAT which utilizes the peripheral arterial signal for sleep apnea diagnosis.

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market 2023 - 2027: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Type (Therapeutic devices and Diagnostic devices), End-user (Sleep laboratories, hospitals, and Home care settings), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

During the forecast period, there will be a substantial increase in market share within the therapeutic segment. This segment encompasses therapeutic devices like positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, facial interfaces, and other related products. PAP devices are employed in hospital settings, surgical procedures, and emergency departments.

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market 2023 - 2027: Geographical market analysis

North America is anticipated to make a significant contribution of 43% to the global market's growth. The North American market for these devices is expected for growth, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, new product launches, the presence of key industry players, and favorable reimbursement policies for sleep apnea treatments.

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market 2023 - 2027: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Growing prevalence of sleep apnea disorders fuels demand for diagnostic and therapeutic devices.
  • Sleep apnea encompasses obstructive (airway blockage) and central (brain signal issues).
  • Increased demand, particularly for CPAP devices, is driven by improved sleep quality.
  • Expected market growth during the forecast period due to the increase in consumer interest.

Trend - The rising demand for home care settings is a key trend in the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market.

What are the key data covered in this sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market vendors.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

