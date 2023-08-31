Sleep apnea implants market to grow by USD 2,82,442.79 thousand from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleep apnea implants market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,82,442.79 thousand from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.56% during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders, growing awareness of implant benefits, and increasing demand for personalized treatment options. Sleep apnea occurs when the upper airway is blocked repeatedly during sleep. This leads to airflow obstruction and is known as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The brain does not send the necessary signals to breathe in cases of central sleep apnea. The increasing incidence of sleep apnea and the increasing number of premature infants have led to a high demand for sleep apnea implants. These devices include headscarves (straps), filters, humidifiers, tubes, masks, and nasal pillows and work by improving breathing and reducing the need for steroid treatments for the lungs. Thus, these factors are driving the sleep apnea implant market during the forecast period. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avery Biomedical Devices Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Inspire Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Linguaflex Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nox Medical, Nyxoah SA, ResMed Inc., Siesta Medical Inc., SomnoMed Ltd., Somnowell Ltd., and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Get a holistic overview of the sleep apnea implants market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Expense Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

The sleep apnea implants market extensively covers market segmentation by indication (central sleep apnea and obstructive sleep apnea), end-user (ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the central sleep apnea segment will be significant during the forecast period. Furthermore, for central sleep apnea, sleep apnea implants are the most commonly used treatment. Additionally, the sleep apnea implant market is expected to continue to grow due to the growing prevalence of central sleep apnea, the rising awareness of this condition, and the increasing availability of advanced sleep apnea. In addition, there is also an increase in the number of new product launches in the market as well as better coverage for the treatment of sleep apnea. Thus, these factors are propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Sleep Apnea Implants Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver - The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders is a major driver for the growth of the market.

The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders is a major driver for the growth of the market. Leading trend - The rising awareness about sleep apnea is an emerging trend in the market.

The rising awareness about sleep apnea is an emerging trend in the market. Significant challenge - The regulatory challenges affect the sleep apnea implant market. The market is heavily regulated and manufacturers must meet various guidelines and standards set by regulatory agencies, such as the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Furthermore, there are challenges related to international regulations and standards. Different countries follow different requirements for regulatory approval. Requirements include Europe requiring EMA approval and manufacturers having to navigate a complex web of regulations and standards to sell their products in different regions. Hence, regulatory challenges will impede the growth of the sleep apnea implant market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Sleep Apnea Implants Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sleep apnea implant market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sleep apnea implant market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sleep apnea implant market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sleep apnea implant market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Sleeping Aids Market size is estimated to grow by USD 36,416.19 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 6.79%. Furthermore, this market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and others), product (mattress and pillows, sleep apnea devices, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing patient-care services are a key factor driving the growth of the global sleep aids market during the forecast period.

The sleeping pods market is expected to increase to USD 29.59 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.34%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sleeping pods market segmentation by end-user (airport, hospitals, corporate, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in awareness of the benefits of sleeping pods at the workplace is notably driving the sleeping pods market growth during the forecast period.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 282442.79 th USD Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avery Biomedical Devices Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Inspire Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Linguaflex Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nox Medical, Nyxoah SA, ResMed Inc., Siesta Medical Inc., SomnoMed Ltd., Somnowell Ltd., and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Indication

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio