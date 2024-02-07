Sleep Doctor partners with Airway Management to offer myTAP® Oral Appliance

Designed for immediate relief and enhanced comfort, myTAP joins Sleep Doctor's expert-recommended sleep wellness catalog.

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airway Management, manufacturer of the most globally researched oral appliances, is excited to announce myTAP is now available through Sleep Doctor. This partnership is to help consumers suffering from snoring or sleep apnea or who may be CPAP non-compliant.

Developed for patients seeking immediate oral appliance therapy, myTAP has been proven as effective as customTAP in a 2022 study. It holds FDA clearance for treating snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), providing a convenient, cost-effective, and accessible solution for individuals seeking same-day treatment.

Sleep Doctor is an online sleep wellness company dedicated to enabling millions of individuals each year to make well-informed choices on improving sleep. By providing virtual consultations with doctors, at-home sleep testing, and top-notch treatment choices, Sleep Doctor is a comprehensive destination for consumers aiming to harness the power of quality sleep.

"We are thrilled to announce that Sleep Doctor is joining forces with Airway Management in a strategic partnership that will amplify our strengths in the sleep world," says the Sleep Doctor clinical team. "Together, we embark on a journey to redefine industry standards and deliver unparalleled value to our patient care. This collaboration represents a powerful synergy, combining the expertise of two industries whose goal is to focus on better sleep."

One of myTAP's distinguishing features is its quick and easy fitting process, taking as little as 15 minutes. The unique tray technology of myTAP allows for reheating and refitting as needed, offering a personalized and adaptable solution for users.

Starting March 1, UnitedHealthcare will implement its new obstructive and central sleep apnea medical policy. The updated policy now requires oral appliance therapy as a necessary step before considering surgical treatment, such as Inspire, for adult patients diagnosed with moderate to severe OSA.

myTAP is available to patients now through Sleep Doctor. Visit www.sleepdoctor.com to learn more.

Airway Management manufactures the world's most independently studied oral appliance, TAP, offering products that improve the health and quality of life of people who suffer from sleep-disordered breathing. Airway Management supports the clinician, healthcare professional, and laboratory technician with high-quality, minimally invasive therapy for snoring and sleep apnea.

