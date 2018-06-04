Sleep Inn Brand Continues Rollout of In-Demand Prototype

"The demand for the Sleep Inn brand's simply stylish design prototype continues to increase among developers who recognize that its timeless aesthetic is more than just a savvy design—it's a savvy investment," said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels. "We offer the lowest new construction build costs in the midscale market, without sacrificing quality, and the resources to help owners thrive."

The property is being developed by Hart Family Hotels, which owns and operates several Choice brand properties across Iowa, including in Ames, Fort Dodge and West Des Moines.

"The Sleep Inn hotels we operate are high-performing, which is why we plan to develop several more throughout the Midwest, Denver, and Utah," said Troy Hart, president of Hart Family Hotels. "Guests love the nature-inspired look and feel, and modern, timeless experience."

The Sleep Inn & Suites Ankeny-Des Moines hotel, located at 2406 SE Tones Drive, is close to the Prairie Meadows Casino and Racetrack, Adventureland Amusement Park, Iowa State Fairgrounds and the Wells Fargo Arena. Nearby corporations include Monsanto, John Deere, B&G Foods, and the headquarters for Casey's General Stores Inc.

Sleep Inn® Dream Better Here®

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a simply stylish stay that's designed to help guests Dream Better Here. You'll find fresh, nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless, that create a relaxed and serene environment. An all-new construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind -- to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate, and maintain. Franchised by global lodging leader Choice Hotels, Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel segment with over 500 Sleep Inn properties open and under development across North America. All Sleep Inn hotels include free Wi-Fi, a complimentary Morning Medley breakfast buffet with plenty of hot and cold options, swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Sleep-Inn.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

About Hart Family Hotels

Hart Family Hotels, provides Hotel Real Estate Investing Opportunities for every investor. You can invest in Hotel Real Estate for as little as $50,000. Many of our current investors came to us, because they were disappointed in the stock market, and/or they wanted to diversify their investments. Hart Family Hotel's currently has $33 million in assets under management. In the last 36 months, we have opened 264 new rooms. In the next 36 months, we will open 540 new rooms, and add another $47 million to our assets under management. We are a family based hospitality company, headquartered in Omaha Nebraska. We are expanding and growing our company by an extreme focus of Excellence in taking care of people. We target our hotel projects to a Rate Gap, that is common in many markets between Upper Midscale Hotels, and Economy price points. For more information about investing, employment, or questions please email troy.hart@hartfamilyhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

