Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston

The hotel features an evolved look from the inside out through a smart, simply stylish design. From the nature-inspired timeless look, to an exclusive ZENSES bath line, free Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, every element is designed to ensure guests can Dream Better Here.

The brand recently surpassed 400 properties open worldwide, with a pipeline of more than 140 hotels. The Houston location is one of several major market openings in 2018, in addition to Denver, Fort Worth and Jacksonville.

With the lowest new construction build costs in the midscale segment, and an efficient footprint and timeless design, the Sleep Inn brand offers a smart, long-term investment opportunity for developers.

For more information on Sleep Inn hotel development opportunities, please visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/sleepinn/.

Sleep Inn® Dream Better Here®

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a simply stylish stay that's designed to help guests Dream Better Here. You'll find fresh, nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless, that create a relaxed and serene environment. An all-new construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind -- to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate, and maintain. Franchised by global lodging leader Choice Hotels, Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel segment with nearly 500 Sleep Inn properties open and under development across North America. All Sleep Inn hotels include free Wi-Fi, a complimentary Morning Medley breakfast buffet with plenty of hot and cold options, swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Sleep-Inn.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sleep-inn-hotel-opens-in-houston-300623131.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

