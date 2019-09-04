Sleep Is Nature's Wellness Routine -- Coyuchi's Serenity™ Pillow Lets Nature Take Its Course, Organically

The Serenity™ Pillow redefines sleep support, providing an innovative and organic way to make wellness a priority. Proper sleep plays a vital role in our health and well-being, yet it's something that's so often sacrificed due to the demands of work, worries, and busy schedules. And while technology makes so many facets of life easier — it's not always easy on the body. The Serenity™ Pillow is consciously crafted with organic materials to repair the damage done by daily stressors like craning and slouching in front of screens, carrying your wellness routine into your sleep. Pure, GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) certified organic dunlop latex is thoughtfully engineered to promote proper postural alignment, allowing the neck and spine to recover, and turn your fitful night of sleep into a restorative, restful slumber.

Three unique indentations for the head and ears alleviate pressure on the face, and align the spine so your airways stay open, and give you a chance to relax and recover from postural discomfort caused by days at the desk or face-down on a smartphone. This innovative design prevents tossing and turning, aims to reduce snoring, and to minimize face and neck wrinkling.

The Serenity™ Pillow holds its shape and structure over time, thanks to its pure, GOLS-certified organic dunlop latex construction. Harvested by tapping trees, this natural rubber is mold and mildew resistant, and repels allergen-filled dust mites. Each pillow is encased in a layer of 100% organic cotton, then topped with a removable protector crafted of densely woven 400-thread count organic cotton sateen. For an extra layer of smooth, natural protection that's gentle on hair and skin, use our Organic Cotton Sateen Pillowcases, which have an especially smooth weave. Spend your sleep on something beautiful — for body, mind, and environment.

"Our Serenity™ Pillow is our most innovative pillow yet, ensuring that you get a full and healthy night's rest. We believe that this pillow is a necessary step in one's wellness routine, and organic comfort was the driving force behind its creation. We spent over a year perfecting this unique design, and are so very proud to share this one-of-a-kind new addition with our customers. We hope that they will love it just as much as we do." - CEO of Coyuchi, Eileen Mockus.

Founded nearly 30 years ago along the Northern California coastline in charming Point Reyes Station — and now based in San Francisco — Coyuchi is a pioneer in clean, natural, organic cotton bedding. The first to bring organic home linens to the US market, the company is driven by its mission to craft thoughtfully designed, quality bedding, bath and loungewear that's friendly to both people and planet. Inspired by nature and the raw beauty of the California coastline, Coyuchi designs reflect the simple, relaxed elegance found wherever water meets the land. Consciously processed fibers and responsible production practices ensure everything they create reflects the company's core ideals: sustainability, organic + natural fibers, and a truly human commitment to the hands that touch each product.

