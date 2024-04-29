Sleep Like a King: BEDGEAR Introduces the Storm King Performance® Pillow

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, renowned in the sleep industry for pushing boundaries to offer innovative sleep solutions for humans who aspire to Wake Ready™, is proud to announce the launch of its new and highly sought after Storm King Performance® Pillow. After noticeable demand from customers, BEDGEAR mastered the King-sized pillow category with its Storm King, powered by the same iconic instant-cooling technology as the best-selling Storm Performance Pillow.

Storm King Performance® Pillow

While other king pillows tend to be oversized decorations for king-sized beds, losing shape and growing uncomfortably heavy, BEDGEAR has once again set a new standard. Designed to fit your bed and your head, the Storm King is meant to be used comfortably for sleeping—as a pillow is intended—as opposed to a bedroom accessory. Rest assured that the Storm King, designed for ultimate optimization, maintains its shape and advanced cooling features, night after night.

Perfect for sleepers who run hot, the Storm King ensures a cooler sleep with BEDGEAR's proprietary Ver-Tex™ instant-cooling cover by dispersing heat away from the head, neck, and shoulders. Engineered for cooling and breathability, it features dual-sided comfort with one side soft and one side firm, and Air-X® mesh and air vents to provide continuous airflow in and around the pillow.

"At BEDGEAR, we're not following trends—we're setting standards. The Storm King launch signifies our continued journey to redefine what a pillow can and should do," said BEDGEAR Founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "We listen to our customers who desire more than just size for a mere bedroom accessory; they seek pillows personal to their unique sleeping needs. Wake Ready with the Storm King, because we believe your pillow should fit you, not the other way around."

BEDGEAR's long championed One Size Does Not Fit All™ belief is represented by the launch of the larger king-size pillow, Storm King, and throughout the product ranges. This new launch especially caters to those seeking a bigger pillow, measuring 34" x 20" x 4.8," compared to the standard which measures 20" W x 26" L. With four different heights available, BEDGEAR ensures that everyone can find the perfect fit for their unique needs.

The Storm King is available for purchase at select retailers and on BEDGEAR's official website at $259.99. Crown your king bed now with a pillow that not only looks like royalty but feels like it, too.

For more information about BEDGEAR and the Storm Performance® King Pillow, please visit www.bedgear.com.

About BEDGEAR:

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the Performance® Sleep Brand that provides innovative essentials for those who live an active lifestyle. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture-wicking, instant-cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined how people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position, and temperature. BEDGEAR's commitment to integrating environmental responsibility includes using upcycled materials and getting it right the first time to ensure fewer returned goods are sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, and pet beds, as well as travel, kids, and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 5,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations, and pending applications. Wake Ready™!

