BEDGEAR Unveils 'The Future is Now' Theme Alongside Cutting-Edge Product Innovations at the 2024 Las Vegas Market

News provided by

BEDGEAR

25 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, renowned in the sleep industry for pushing boundaries to offer innovative sleep solutions for humans who aspire to wake ready. The brand is proud to announce its B-1100 showroom theme for Las Vegas Winter Market 2024: "The Future of Sleep is Now." The upcoming releases reinforce the brand's commitment to creating technological breakthroughs in the bedding industry. Through personalized, sustainable, and high-tech innovations, BEDGEAR is changing the way people rest and recover. 

After years of meticulous engineering to combat the biggest sleep disruptors—temperature and ill-fitting mattresses—BEDGEAR will proudly present its M3 Ambient Mattress at the Las Vegas Winter Market. This patented innovation is the world's first bed to offer individualized comfort, featuring 6 independent radiant heat zones and 2 completely autonomous cooling and ventilation zones. It's the only bed designed to fit the sleeper's unique body type and sleep position, eliminate heat and moisture, and is scientifically proven to promote better sleep. 

Additional innovations include the Split Head Mattress, which upgrades co-sleeping for couples with individualized comfort and control options. Engineered to embrace shared moments in bed, this mattress allows each partner to independently adjust their position for sleeping, reading, or watching television, without ever being too far apart from one another—ensuring that closeness and comfort coexist harmoniously. 

BEDGEAR, known for pillows with a personalized fit, introduces Night Ice, with 3X advanced cooling using Ver-Tex™ technology, making it their coolest pillow yet. The brand will also give a sneak peek into the expansion of BEDGEAR Baby and Kids, revealing crib and kid mattresses alongside pillows, sheets and protectors. Each product is crafted to optimize airflow, ensuring a healthy, safe, and quality sleep. 

"The 'Future is Now' theme encompasses the endless possibilities for the bedding industry, and that's precisely why we embraced it," states Founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "At BEDGEAR, innovation is at our core, leading us to develop products that offer personalized comfort while spearheading sustainability. Our unwavering commitment to using upcycled and recyclable components isn't just a choice, it's a responsibility. We're not just redefining the way people sleep; we're paving the way for a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable industry." 

The Night Ice Pillow, one of BEDGEAR's latest innovations, has earned a prestigious spot in the Las Vegas Market's "Market Snapshot" display. This accolade emphasizes that BEDGEAR's technological innovations leave a positive impact on the industry and drives motivation for the brand to reach new heights year after year. 

To experience the retail theater and witness the unveiling of BEDGEAR's new products at the Las Vegas Market, visit the BEDGEAR showroom at the Las Vegas Design Center, located in Building B on the 11th Floor, Suite B-1100. BEDGEAR's products are available in stores nationwide, across 32 countries, and on bedgear.com. 

Media Contacts:
Erica Altrui | [email protected] 
Max Borges Agency | [email protected] 

About BEDGEAR: 
Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the Performance® Sleep Brand that provides innovative essentials for those who live an active lifestyle. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture-wicking, instant-cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined how people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position, and temperature. BEDGEAR's commitment to integrating environmental responsibility includes using upcycled materials and getting it right the first time to ensure fewer returned goods are sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, and pet beds, as well as travel, kids, and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 5,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations, and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®

SOURCE BEDGEAR

Also from this source

BEDGEAR Scores Another Season as Official Performance Bedding Sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks

BEDGEAR Scores Another Season as Official Performance Bedding Sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks

BEDGEAR®, a trailblazer in the Performance® bedding category, renowned for its innovative bedding essentials, is delighted to announce its continued...
BEDGEAR Unveils Revolutionary Split Head Line: A Personalized Sleep System for Couples

BEDGEAR Unveils Revolutionary Split Head Line: A Personalized Sleep System for Couples

BEDGEAR®, a pioneer in the Performance® bedding category, providing innovative bedding essentials, is proud to roll out the highly anticipated Split...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.