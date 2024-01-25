BEDGEAR Unveils 'The Future is Now' Theme Alongside Cutting-Edge Product Innovations at the 2024 Las Vegas Market

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, renowned in the sleep industry for pushing boundaries to offer innovative sleep solutions for humans who aspire to wake ready. The brand is proud to announce its B-1100 showroom theme for Las Vegas Winter Market 2024 : "The Future of Sleep is Now." The upcoming releases reinforce the brand's commitment to creating technological breakthroughs in the bedding industry. Through personalized, sustainable, and high-tech innovations, BEDGEAR is changing the way people rest and recover.

After years of meticulous engineering to combat the biggest sleep disruptors—temperature and ill-fitting mattresses—BEDGEAR will proudly present its M3 Ambient Mattress at the Las Vegas Winter Market. This patented innovation is the world's first bed to offer individualized comfort, featuring 6 independent radiant heat zones and 2 completely autonomous cooling and ventilation zones. It's the only bed designed to fit the sleeper's unique body type and sleep position, eliminate heat and moisture, and is scientifically proven to promote better sleep.

Additional innovations include the Split Head Mattress, which upgrades co-sleeping for couples with individualized comfort and control options. Engineered to embrace shared moments in bed, this mattress allows each partner to independently adjust their position for sleeping, reading, or watching television, without ever being too far apart from one another—ensuring that closeness and comfort coexist harmoniously.

BEDGEAR, known for pillows with a personalized fit, introduces Night Ice , with 3X advanced cooling using Ver-Tex™ technology, making it their coolest pillow yet. The brand will also give a sneak peek into the expansion of BEDGEAR Baby and Kids , revealing crib and kid mattresses alongside pillows, sheets and protectors. Each product is crafted to optimize airflow, ensuring a healthy, safe, and quality sleep.

"The 'Future is Now' theme encompasses the endless possibilities for the bedding industry, and that's precisely why we embraced it," states Founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "At BEDGEAR, innovation is at our core, leading us to develop products that offer personalized comfort while spearheading sustainability. Our unwavering commitment to using upcycled and recyclable components isn't just a choice, it's a responsibility. We're not just redefining the way people sleep; we're paving the way for a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable industry."

The Night Ice Pillow, one of BEDGEAR's latest innovations, has earned a prestigious spot in the Las Vegas Market's " Market Snapshot " display. This accolade emphasizes that BEDGEAR's technological innovations leave a positive impact on the industry and drives motivation for the brand to reach new heights year after year.

To experience the retail theater and witness the unveiling of BEDGEAR's new products at the Las Vegas Market, visit the BEDGEAR showroom at the Las Vegas Design Center, located in Building B on the 11th Floor, Suite B-1100. BEDGEAR's products are available in stores nationwide, across 32 countries, and on bedgear.com.

About BEDGEAR:

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the Performance® Sleep Brand that provides innovative essentials for those who live an active lifestyle. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture-wicking, instant-cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined how people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position, and temperature. BEDGEAR's commitment to integrating environmental responsibility includes using upcycled materials and getting it right the first time to ensure fewer returned goods are sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, and pet beds, as well as travel, kids, and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 5,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations, and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®!

