Sleep Medicine Expert Dr. Marc Benton Joins BetterNight as Staff Doctor to Expand Footprint in New Jersey

BetterNight

08 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterNight, a leading provider of sleep health solutions, is proud to announce that Dr. Marc Benton has joined the company as a Staff Doctor. With over 35 years of experience in sleep medicine, Dr. Benton is recognized as a thought leader in the field and brings a wealth of expertise to BetterNight.

MARC BENTON, MD, FCCP, FAASM
Dr. Marc Benton is an esteemed medical professional recognized as a Top Doctor by New Jersey Magazine and Castle-Connolly every year since 2001. He is a distinguished fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians, having previously served on their national Practice Management Committee and delivered lectures at their annual international meetings. Dr. Benton is also a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and a member of the American Thoracic Society. He has taught as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Department of Medicine at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine, where he previously lectured to second-year students on Sleep Medicine. He will provide clinical leadership and guidance, drawing on his extensive experience in diagnosing and treating sleep disorders.

As a Staff Doctor with BetterNight, Dr. Benton will play a key role in expanding BetterNight's footprint in New Jersey, "I am excited to join BetterNight and help them make a positive impact on the sleep health of New Jersey residents," said Dr. Benton. "BetterNight's innovative approach to sleep solutions aligns with my passion for delivering high-quality care accessible to everyone. I look forward to working with the team to help grow the company's presence in the state." Dr. Benton was previously the medical director of the SleepWell Center at Madison, which has since become part of Summit Health. Under his leadership, he assembled a highly experienced team of medical professionals dedicated to providing state-of-the-art care for sleep disorders while offering top-notch customer service.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Benton join our team as a Staff Doctor," said David French, CEO of BetterNight. "His deep expertise in sleep medicine and his strong reputation in New Jersey make him the perfect addition to our clinical team. We are confident that he will help us provide the highest quality care to our patients."

About BetterNight 

BetterNight is the nation's leading comprehensive virtual-care sleep apnea solution. Results include lower unit costs, superior adherence, improved patient satisfaction, and higher health outcomes. BetterNight's mission is to positively impact the lives of people living with sleep disorders by simplifying the complex process from diagnosis to treatment.

For more information on the BetterNight and Dr. Benton partnership, visit betternight.com/benton.

