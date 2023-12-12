Sleep Reset Now Available for Health Savings and Flexible Spending Account Holders

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Reset has announced that starting on December 11th, their clinically-proven sleep program is now Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flex Spending Account (FSA) eligible.

This enhancement allows individuals to use their HSA or FSA pre-tax funds to purchase Sleep Reset before their fund balances reset at the end of year. The process is simple: at checkout, individuals can use their HSA or FSA card to purchase the program. In the event of insufficient funds or a misplaced card, individuals can contact their plan administrator to submit for reimbursement. This announcement follows Sleep Reset's launch of their Employers Program , which is designed to help employers who are looking to improve their employees' health, performance, and productivity.

"Our mission at Sleep Reset is to provide easy, immediate access to sleep care in order to improve quality of life for millions of people," says Yunha Kim, the Founder and CEO of Sleep Reset. "The introduction of HSA and FSA eligibility is a significant step in making Sleep Reset even more accessible to those who want to sleep better."

Insomnia is currently the most widespread sleep disorder in the United States, with 30-40% of Americans experiencing insomnia symptoms. For those who are wondering if they might have insomnia, Sleep Reset launched an insomnia quiz that utilizes the Insomnia Severity Index—a tool widely used by healthcare professionals.

Poor sleep has been linked to compromised emotional regulation, impaired cognitive function, and adverse effects on physical health. These factors not only contribute to a higher mortality rate but also significantly diminish overall quality of life.

Before Sleep Reset, traditional solutions for insomnia have been either taking sleeping pills , which can prevent deep sleep and result in side effects such as daytime grogginess, dependency, and an elevated risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, or visiting sleep clinics, which are often inaccessible due to long waitlists that average 6-12 months.

Sleep Reset digitizes highly efficacious techniques used at the world's best sleep clinics, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) , and makes it easily accessible and convenient by letting customers take the program home with them on a mobile app.

In a recent peer-reviewed study , sleep doctors found that Sleep Reset members experienced significant improvements in their sleep. On average, members who went through the program extended their total sleep time by 85 minutes, decreased the time it took to fall asleep by 53%, and experienced half as many nightly awakenings.

Following these scientific findings, a growing number of providers have been referring their patients with insomnia symptoms to Sleep Reset.

About Sleep Reset

Sleep Reset is a personalized, science-backed sleep program. Clinically proven to reduce insomnia symptoms, Sleep Reset increases total sleep time by an average of 85 minutes among short sleepers and reduces time to fall asleep and nightly awakenings by about half. The program comes with a dedicated sleep coach who personalizes your program and addresses the root cause of your issues, making it possible to find a long-term solution to better sleep in weeks, without pills or melatonin. The program was designed with leading sleep experts from Stanford University, Yale University's School of Medicine, and the University of Arizona's Sleep and Health Research Program.

Disclaimer: This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information found in Sleep Reset is for educational and self-care purposes only and should not change or replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment provided by a healthcare professional. The program may not be suited for individuals with certain medical, neurological, and psychiatric conditions or those with medically diagnosed sleep disorders.

