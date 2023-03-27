Sleeping Aids Market size to grow by USD 36,416.19 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing patient-care services - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleeping aids market size is estimated to grow by USD 36,416.19 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. The growing patient-care services are driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of patient compliance may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sleeping Aids Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Sleeping Aids Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and others), product (mattress and pillows, sleep apnea devices, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the insomnia segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Insomnia causes difficulty falling and/or staying asleep, and it may be acute or persistent. Acute insomnia might continue for a few weeks or just one night whereas chronic insomnia is defined as a sleep disorder where a person experiences trouble sleeping at least three nights per week for three months or more. In 2022, insomnia affected 237 million people worldwide. Therefore, the rising incidence of insomnia is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sleeping aids market.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in North America dominates the global sleeping aids market owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising number of obese people. The complications of obesity lead to disrupted breathing issues such as snoring and sleep apnea. The increased adoption of CPAP devices has significantly impacted the growth of the market in the region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Sleeping Aids Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing patient-care services are a major factor driving the growth of the global sleeping aids market. Patient-care services grow with the increasing number of healthcare facilities and are broadly classified into two types, namely healthcare-based patient-care services and home-care-based patient-care services. The number of patients undergoing post-treatment patient care has increased substantially because of the increased incidence of chronic diseases, lifestyle-related diseases, and medical emergencies. During post-treatment patient care, patients need to take rest for a long duration and are highly prone to various skin infections and bedsores. To avoid such issues, pressure-relief mattresses are used as preventive measures.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing prevalence of OSA is the primary trend in the global sleeping aids market growth. OSA is a condition characterized by repeatedly interrupted breathing during sleep. It frequently occurs in adults. The prevalence of OSA increases with age and may affect 38% to 68% of people who are older than 60 years. Sleep apnea affects both adults and children, with OSA being the most common type of sleep apnea. Symptoms of OSA in children include issues such as bedwetting, choking or drooling, excessive sweating at night, snoring, and learning and behavioral disorders. However, the improved quality of sleep aided by these devices aids in the retention of existing users, which will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of patient compliance is a primary challenge to the growth of the global sleeping aids market. Discomfort is a primary factor that contributes to non-compliance in people using self-care medical devices. Vendors must consider important aspects such as safety, usability, efficacy, comfort, and disposal when designing a device. The low compliance rate with older people may give rise to numerous complications. The complications can be in terms of drug delivery and diagnostics and sometimes may cause injury and the patients should be encouraged to use these devices with better compliance. Treatment effectiveness for OSA is limited despite the high efficacy of CPAP. Hence, the lack of patient compliance may impede market growth.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Sleeping Aids Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sleeping aids market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sleeping aids market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sleeping aids market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sleeping aids market vendors

Sleeping Aids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36,416.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abecca, AstraZeneca Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Ltd., ConnectAmerica, CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Medical Depot Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serta Inc., SleepMed Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Talley Group Ltd., ActiGraph LLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health Care market reports

