Sleigh the Season: 7-Eleven, Inc. Unwraps Festive Food, Drink and Delivery Deals

7-Eleven, Inc. is lighting up the holidays with merry meal deals and seasonal sips

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays right around the corner, 7-Eleven, Inc. is officially kicking off the most delicious time of the year. Whether toasting the season with sweet 7-Select® Eggnog or grabbing on-the-go bites between gift runs, participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores are ready with limited-time food and beverage offers that help make the season a little tastier.

Holiday cheer is on the menu with these limited-time meal deals, craveable combos and festive drinks worth celebrating:

7-Eleven, Inc. is lighting up the holidays with merry meal deals and seasonal sips (PRNewsfoto/7-Eleven, Inc.)

Holiday Restaurant Deals : Raise the Roost® restaurants are serving up holiday savings with a buy one, get one free deal on chicken sandwiches and chicken biscuits.* For those craving something cheesier, Speedy Café® locations are adding extra flavor to the season with $5 one-topping large pizzas.**

: restaurants are serving up holiday savings with a buy one, get one free deal on chicken sandwiches and chicken biscuits.* For those craving something cheesier, locations are adding extra flavor to the season with $5 one-topping large pizzas.** Pizza Combo Deal: Warm up this winter with two pizza slices and a 20oz Coca-Cola for just $5 at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes, a deal worth braving the chill for.*** This holiday season don't miss the chance to grab fan-favorite flavors like cheese, pepperoni and extreme meat!

Warm up this winter with two pizza slices and a 20oz Coca-Cola for just $5 at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes, a deal worth braving the chill for.*** This holiday season don't miss the chance to grab fan-favorite flavors like cheese, pepperoni and extreme meat! $2 Breakfast Sandwich with Hot Coffee: 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members can pair a breakfast sandwich for $2 with any hot coffee purchase.**** For a sweet twist on the traditional morning coffee, try the Vanilla Cookie Butter Cold Brew Latte – freshly brewed and full of holiday flavor.

Looking to stock up for holiday hosting or snacking on the go? Starting December 3, Dollar Days brings seasonal savings on select snacks and beverages including exclusive 7-Select™ treats for $1.***** Customers can also grab two cans of Red Bull Winter Edition for $6 to keep the energy high.******

To help customers celebrate wherever they are, 7-Eleven is delivering exclusive offers through the 7NOW® Delivery app. On Christmas Day, customers can get $10 off $20 with code MERRY10.******* To celebrate the end of the year and ring in 2026, use code CHEERS for $10 off $20 on New Year's Eve******** and code NYDAY for 50% off $20 on New Year's Day.*********

*Valid from 12/25/25 – 1/01/26. Chicken sandwich available in classic, signature, spicy, buffalo or BBQ varieties (excludes bacon and cheese). Chicken biscuit available in classic or spicy. Discount applicable at Raise the Roost Locations. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc.

**Valid from 11/24/25 – 1/06/26. Discount applicable at Speedy Café Locations. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc.

***Valid from 10/29/25 – 1/06/26. Discount applicable at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc.

****Valid from 10/29/25 – 1/06/26. Discount applicable at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc.

*****Valid from 12/3/25 – 12/25/25. See app for more details. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

******Valid from 10/29/25 – 1/06/26. Discount applicable at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc.

*******Valid on 12/25/25 only. 7NOW Delivery orders only. Promo: MERRY20 ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

********Valid on 12/31/25. 7NOW Delivery orders only. Promo: CHEERS ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

*********Valid on 1/1/26. 7NOW Delivery orders only. Promo: NYDAY ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, subject to driver availability, weather and traffic conditions. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com .

