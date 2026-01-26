Slice Expands Flavor Lineup with Pacific Pop & Apple, Rolling Out at Target

The fizzy new flavors combine nostalgia with natural, gut-loving ingredients

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice Soda, the beloved '80s soda brand that's back and better-for-you, today announces two new bright and bubbly flavors - Pacific Pop and Apple, now available at Target locations nationwide.

Bringing fans a tropical wave of flavor to beat the winter blues, Pacific Pop is bursting with tangy citrus, pineapple and passionfruit. With 5g of fiber and 4g of sugar and 35 calories per can, it's a vacation in a can with better-for-you benefits.

Slice Soda Apple & Slice Soda Pacific Pop

Listening to fans, Slice is also officially offering its Apple flavor after a limited-run giveaway in 2025 sparked massive excitement. Apple boasts 5 grams of fiber, 40 calories and 4 grams of sugar per can.

Like all Slice sodas, Pacific Pop and Apple have no high fructose corn syrup and feature a gut-loving blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics.

Thanks to its Suja Life ownership, Slice returned to store shelves in 2025, welcoming consumers back to the fun and flavor of the soda they loved in the 80s and 90s but with a fresh, better-for-you take.

"We're slicing right into 2026, giving our fans even more fun and bold flavors," says Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "From our take on a beloved tropical refresher to the return of our most highly-requested flavor, 2026 marks another year of innovation for Slice, and we're so excited to keep delighting our fans with better-for-you remixes of the classics."

Pacific Pop and Apple mark the latest additions to Slice's fabulously fizzy family of flavors including Shirley Temple, Root Beer, Watermelon, Cherry Cola, Orange, Grape, Lemon Lime, Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Watermelon, Ginger Ale, Grapefruit Spritz and Strawberry. While most brands in the healthy soda category fall flat on the satisfying bubbles of traditional soda, Slice has the highest carbonation level in the category.

About Slice Soda

Slice Soda is the classic soda you know and love, now made better. Born in 1984 as a mainstream soda, Slice was reimagined and reformulated by Suja Life, a leader in healthy beverages, for today's consumer. A leveled-up version of the original that tastes like pure nostalgia, Slice is boldly carbonated, full-flavored soda that contains a unique blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Available in a variety of flavors from citrusy favorites like Orange and Lemon Lime to iconic Grape and Classic Cola, each can is 40 calories or less with only five grams of sugar or less, and never any high fructose corn syrup. Slice is non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. For more information on Slice, including where to purchase it, please visit www.slicesoda.com and follow @slicesoda on Instagram.

About Suja Life

Suja Life is a better-for-you beverage company that develops and manufactures organic cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and other functional beverages. The Company's portfolio includes Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda. The Company operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer with an in-house high-pressure processing facility and a cold-chain distribution model. Its products are made with organic, non-GMO, and plant-based ingredients and are distributed nationally through retail partners across grocery, mass, natural, and club channels. Suja Life is headquartered in Oceanside, California.

SOURCE Slice Soda